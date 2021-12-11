White finishes 8th, ticket still unpunched for 5th Olympics

Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey finished fifth and sixth, meaning they, along with White, will head into next week's Dew Tour still in search of a top finish that would vault them ahead in the race for three men's spots on the U.S. Olympic team.

White flew as high out of the halfpipe as any of the 10 finalists, but all three of his runs had issues. On his last try, he fell on the first jump, then rushed off the course — stopping only for a quick picture with a fan at the base of the hill before heading toward the parking lot.

“It’s always really hard,” Gold said of making the Olympic squad. “The U.S. team is super deep and there’s a lot of young guys on it right now. So just to make the team is a huge accomplishment.”

Cai Xuetong of China won the women's final. There were no Americans in the eight-woman field. Defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim and another top U.S. rider, Maddie Mastro, are both in good shape to qualify and are expected to compete next week at Dew Tour.

The final qualifier is at Mammoth Mountain in January.

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham contributed to this report.

Caption Shaun White, of United States, reacts after stumbling on his third run in the halfpipe finals Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the U.S. Grand Prix snowboarding event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey) Credit: Hugh Carey

Caption Shaun White, of United States, makes a run in the halfpipe finals, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the U.S. Grand Prix snowboarding event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey) Credit: Hugh Carey

Caption Yuto Totsuka, of Japan, makes a run in the halfpipe finals Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the U.S. Grand Prix snowboarding event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey) Credit: Hugh Carey

Caption Ruki Tomita, of Japan, makes a run in the halfpipe finals, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the U.S. Grand Prix snowboarding event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey) Credit: Hugh Carey

Caption Taylor Gold, of the United States, makes a run in the halfpipe finals, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the U.S. Grand Prix snowboarding event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey) Credit: Hugh Carey

Caption Japanese snowboarders, from left, Haruna Matsumoto, Ruki Tomita and Mitsuki Ono watch the scores during the halfpipe finals Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the U.S. Grand Prix event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey) Credit: Hugh Carey