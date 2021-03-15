Where to stream the best picture Oscar nominees

— "Judas and the Black Messiah": Shaka King's tale of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and the FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield) who helped lead to his assassination, scored nominations for both stars. It was released in February by Warner Bros. in both theaters and on HBO Max. The film, though, recently left HBO Max having streamed for one month. For now, it's available just in theaters. For non-subscribers, it may become available for a $19.99 digital rental in coming weeks.

— "Mank": David Fincher's black-and-white drama about "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz was the lead-nominee Monday with 10 nods overall. It's streaming only on Netflix.

— "Minari ": Lee Isaac Chung's tender drama about a Korean American family in Arkansas, up for six Oscars, is playing in theaters and available for a $19.99 rental on digital platforms. It first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021, where it was also an award-winner.

— "Nomadland": Since landing virtually and at drive-ins across the major fall film festivals last year, Chloé Zhao's lyrical Western drama has been perhaps the most acclaimed film of the year and the Academy Awards frontrunner. Released by the Walt Disney Co.'s specialty label, Searchlight Pictures, it's streaming only on Hulu and playing in theaters. Zhao made history Monday as the first woman of color nominated for best director and the most-nominated woman in a single year, ever.

— "Promising Young Woman": Emerald Fennell's pitch-black #MeToo revenge comedy, from Focus Features, is available for $19.99 rental on digital platforms. Fennell, in her directorial debut, was nominated for best director and best screenplay, and star Carey Mulligan is up for best actress.

— "Sound of Metal": Darius Marder's drama about a heavy metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) who is losing his hearing, earned six nominations, including nods for Ahmed's lead performance and Paul Raci's supporting one. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video and available to rent on other digital platforms.

— "The Trial of the Chicago 7": Aaron Sorkin's '60s counterculture courtroom drama, nominated for six Oscars, had once been headed for a more traditional release. When the pandemic hit, Paramount Pictures instead sold it to Netflix, where it's been streaming since last fall.

This image released by A24 shows Steven Yeun, foreground, in a scene from "Minari."

This image released by Focus Features shows Carey Mulligan, left, Emerald Fennell and Laverne Cox on the set of "Promising Young Woman."