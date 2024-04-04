BreakingNews
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan

A dog missing in California since last summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan
18 minutes ago

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A dog missing in California since the summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan.

Police in Harper Woods, a Detroit suburb, responded to a call about a stray dog last week, picked up the terrier mix and contacted an animal welfare group.

Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society said it quickly discovered that the dog, named Mishka, had an identity chip implanted in her with information about her owner.

Mehrad Houman and his family live in San Diego but were in Minneapolis when the phone rang. He drove 10 hours to Michigan for a reunion with Mishka, the adoption group said on a Facebook post with pictures and video.

“This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell,” the group said.

Harper Woods police confirmed its involvement Thursday. A message seeking additional comment was left for the animal organization.

Mishka had disappeared in July from Houman's workplace.

“She was clean, well-fed. Whoever had her took good care of her,” said veterinarian Nancy Pillsbury, who examined the 3-year-old dog, gave her a rabies shot and cleared her to travel home to California.

“How she got here — that's a story only Mishka knows,” Pillsbury told The Associated Press.

