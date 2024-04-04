Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan

Mehrad Houman and his family live in San Diego but were in Minneapolis when the phone rang. He drove 10 hours to Michigan for a reunion with Mishka, the adoption group said on a Facebook post with pictures and video.

“This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell,” the group said.

Harper Woods police confirmed its involvement Thursday. A message seeking additional comment was left for the animal organization.

Mishka had disappeared in July from Houman's workplace.

“She was clean, well-fed. Whoever had her took good care of her,” said veterinarian Nancy Pillsbury, who examined the 3-year-old dog, gave her a rabies shot and cleared her to travel home to California.

“How she got here — that's a story only Mishka knows,” Pillsbury told The Associated Press.