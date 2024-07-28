Nation & World News

When Biles competes, the show is in the stands too. Tom Cruise, more stars attend her Olympic return

Many high-profile fans are attending the return to the Olympics of Simone Biles
Actor Tom Cruise, left in white, poses for pictures with fans as he attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Actor Tom Cruise, left in white, poses for pictures with fans as he attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — The Palais Omnisports was the place to be on the second day of the Paris Olympics. To watch Simone Biles, of course, and to be seen.

A star-studded crowd attended the return to the Olympics of Biles, the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics.

Among the high-profile fans were Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain sitting under the roof of the packed Bercy Arena on Sunday.

Lady Gaga, who delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the opening ceremony earlier this week, was also in the mix. The Grammy-winning performer posted a video of Biles' routine on the beam on her Instagram account, with the caption: "She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!"

Snoop Dogg had front-row seats while Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and Anna Wintour also attended Biles’ competition.

Snoop Dogg was in a partying mood and danced during the team’s presentations. Cruise was mobbed by fans and agreed to selfies, shaking a few hands.

Biles competed in the team’s qualifying alongside U.S teammates Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey. It was her first competitive appearance in Paris, where she will try to add to her already impressive tally of seven Olympic medals.

Despite discomfort in her left leg, the American gymnastics superstar posted an all-around total of 59.566 and the Americans scored a 172.296, well clear of the field

Also in attendance were USA snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev. Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to catch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career. Among them: LeBron James and the U.S. men's basketball team, which was busy Sunday with Olympic qualifying.

___

Actor Tom Criuse signs autographs during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Actor Tom Cruise takes pictures with fans during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Actor Tom Cruise, lower left in white shirt, and entertainer John Legend, top center, in white and brown shirt, take photos with fans as they attend the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Snoop Dog waves as he attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Snoop Dog attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Snoop Dog attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Actress Jessica Chastain cheers during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Entertainers Nick Jonas, center, and John Legend, right, talk with others as they attend the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Frankie Grande, left, Ariana Grande, center, and RuPaul, right, attend the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ariana Grande is flanked by RuPaul and Frankie Grande during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

