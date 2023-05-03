Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August

Previous rides have zipped past sites including Independence Hall, the U.S. Mint, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone sprinted up the steps in "Rocky." The 2020 ride was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-mile (16-kilometer) Philadelphia ride, related to the World Naked Bike Ride movement, draws about 3,000 bikers in the buff. Organizers say they hope it encourages people to bike more and to embrace nudity as a normal and enjoyable part of life.