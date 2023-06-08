BreakingNews
Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Dept. yet to confirm
X

Wheeler working on no-hitter for Phillies through 7 innings against Tigers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
18 minutes ago
Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings Thursday for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander has struck out eight and walked one. He has thrown 100 pitches, 70 for strikes.

Philadelphia leads 1-0 on Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoky smell that was present the previous two days in Philadelphia dissipated, and the sky became more clear as the game went on.

The 33-year-old Wheeler struck out four of his first six batters. He is in the third season of a $118 million, five-year contract with the Phillies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump says he’s been indicted by feds in classified documents case1m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney
4h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan family seeks legal action over Colorado shooting death
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
6h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As tourists flock to view volcano's latest eruption, Hawaii urges mindfulness, respect
5m ago
Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy...
11m ago
Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Dept. yet to...
12m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
6h ago
Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top