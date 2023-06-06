X

Wheat prices rise following collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine sent global prices of wheat and corn higher

WASHINGTON (AP) — The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine sent global prices of wheat and corn higher.

Wheat prices gained 2.4% in early trading Tuesday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. The cost of corn rose more than 1% (to $6.04 a bushel) and oats gained 0.73% ($3.46 per unit). Prices had jumped higher earlier in the day.

The destruction of Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, which sits on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, raised anxiety about a potential disruption to global supplies.

There are massive agricultural fields in Southern Ukraine where the dam burst.

Andrey Sizov, managing director of Black Sea agricultural markets research firm SovEcon, said the dam's collapse “looks like a big escalation with dire consequences and huge headline risk.”

"This could be just the start of the bull run," Sizov wrote on Twitter.

Wheat prices have been falling throughout the year.

Citi commodities analysts said Tuesday's incident is “a reminder of lingering inflationary risk in the goods market.”

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area — and cutting off water supplies to to Crimea, which which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. It was not possible to verify the claims.

_________

AP Reporter Susie Blann contributed to this report from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP LOCAL STORY: City Council passes funding legislation for training center26m ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
49m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

NEW: Atlanta council OKs $908,000 to audit MARTA expansion
1h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

ONLY ON AJC: A ‘mad idea’ brings new energy to Madison food scene
3h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

ONLY ON AJC: A ‘mad idea’ brings new energy to Madison food scene
3h ago

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid but can play...
11m ago
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
14m ago
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
6h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
21h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top