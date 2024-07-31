What's next for Katie Ledecky: Another race and a relay as she goes for more records

What's next for Ledecky?

— She is expected to compete in the final of the 4x200 freestyle relay on Thursday. The U.S. took silver in that event at the Tokyo Games after winning gold in the two previous Olympics, so that seems like a pretty sure bet for lucky medal No. 13.

— Ledecky will be going for her fourth straight gold medal in the 800 freestyle, with the preliminaries set for Friday morning and the final to follow Saturday next evening.

The American star now has eight gold medals in her career, seven of them coming in individual races. She came into these games already holding the record for the most individual golds by a female swimmer.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

She already held the record for most individual golds by a woman swimmer, It was seventh individual gold — she already She still has another individual event as well as a relay.

Credit: AP Credit: AP