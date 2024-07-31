Nation & World News

What's next for Katie Ledecky: Another race and a relay as she goes for more records

Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming’s most impressive records
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, smiles after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, smiles after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 hour ago

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming's most impressive records.

Chances are, she'll have it all to herself by the time she completes the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old Ledecky bumped her career total to 12 medals with a dominating victory in the 1,500-meter freestyl e Wednesday night, equaling three fellow Americans — Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson — for the most ever by a female swimmer.

What's next for Ledecky?

— She is expected to compete in the final of the 4x200 freestyle relay on Thursday. The U.S. took silver in that event at the Tokyo Games after winning gold in the two previous Olympics, so that seems like a pretty sure bet for lucky medal No. 13.

— Ledecky will be going for her fourth straight gold medal in the 800 freestyle, with the preliminaries set for Friday morning and the final to follow Saturday next evening.

The American star now has eight gold medals in her career, seven of them coming in individual races. She came into these games already holding the record for the most individual golds by a female swimmer.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

She still has another individual event as well as a relay.

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Olympic swimming: Ledecky is fastest in heats of 1500; Marchand advances in 2 more races
Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky another Olympic defeat, claiming gold in the 400...
‘The Terminator’ beats American Katie Ledecky for gold in the 400 freestyle in Olympics
