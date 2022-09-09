ajc logo
What's next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

The British flag flies at half mast at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. (John Walton/PA Wire/PA via AP)

National & World News
Updated 30 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

Friday, Sept. 9

— King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

— Noon local time (1100 GMT) — Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.

— Noon — Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.

— 1 p.m. — Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.

— Afternoon — The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

— 6 p.m. — The king makes a televised address to the nation.

— 6 p.m. — A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday, Sept. 10

— 10 a.m. — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.

— 11 a.m. — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James's Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.

— 1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

— The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.

— She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.

— A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

— The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

