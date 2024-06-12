Nation & World News

What’s left for the Supreme Court to decide? 4 cases remain and here are the major ones

The Supreme Court has just four undecided cases left on its docket
The Supreme Court building is seen, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Supreme Court building is seen, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By MARK SHERMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has four cases still undecided. In particular, the justices are still weighing whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution in the election interference case against him, roughly two months after hearing arguments. Though the justices typically issue all of their rulings by the end of June, this term they are expected to continue into early July.

The court heard 61 cases this term.

Here's a look at three of the major undecided cases:

Presidential immunity

Donald Trump is arguing that former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts they took in office and that the indictment he faces on charges of election interference must be dismissed.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that former presidents can’t be sued in civil cases for what they did in office, but it has never weighed in on criminal immunity.

The timing of the decision may be as important as the outcome. Trump’s trial in Washington, D.C., may not take place before the November election, even if the court rules he is not immune.

Social media

Two cases involve social media laws in Texas and Florida that would limit how Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users. While the details vary, both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prosecutors play security footage from deadly Elleven45 club shooting 1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett man sues state to nullify new city of Mulberry
9m ago

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall
13m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Students gather in Atlanta to compete in trade skills competition

Credit: Ben Gray

Students gather in Atlanta to compete in trade skills competition

Cobb County spills 3.9M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
The Latest

Credit: AP

Supreme Court makes it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, charge...
5m ago
Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Tom Brady among the former pro athletes who have become WNBA...
6m ago
4 Missouri prison guards charged with murder, and a 5th with manslaughter, in death of...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event