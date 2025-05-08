Breaking: White smoke pours out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling the election of a new pope
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

What's in the US-UK trade deal? A broad agreement with limited details

The Trump administration announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom Thursday in grandiose terms, but with only limited details about what it achieves
President Donald Trump, center, with from l-r., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Vice President JD Vance, and Britian's ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson, making remarks on a trade deal between U.S. and U.K. in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump, center, with from l-r., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Vice President JD Vance, and Britian's ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson, making remarks on a trade deal between U.S. and U.K. in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom Thursday in grandiose terms, but with only limited details about what it will achieve.

The agreement will open up the British market to American beef, ethanol, and other agricultural products, the White House said. It will also allow British cars and steel better access to U.S. consumers.

President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office Thursday that additional details will be worked out in the "coming weeks." But in a fact sheet the administration said the deal is "historic" and "a great deal for America."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the deal would protect thousands of auto jobs and stressed the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

Here are some elements of the agreement announced by the two countries:

—The United States will maintain the 10% duty on nearly all imports from the U.K., which Trump imposed April 2. Many economists had hoped that the tariff would be dropped as part of any trade deal, but Trump suggested that the 10% universal duty was likely to be a floor in any talks.

—The U.K. will be able to export 100,000 cars to the U.S. annually that will pay a 10% tariff, down from its current 27.5%, according to the U.K. government. The UK exported 92,000 cars to the U.S. in 2024.

—U.K. steel imports will enter the U.S. duty-free, rather than face the 25% tariff the White House has placed on all steel imports.

—The two countries have agreed to greater market access for each other's beef, with the U.K. able to export 13,000 metric tons of beef to the U.S. tariff-free.

—The U.K. will eliminate its tariff on ethanol from the U.S.

—The U.K. will “reduce or eliminate” non-tariff barriers to U.S. exports, the White House said, though it did not provide details. The agreement creates opportunities for $5 billion in new exports of U.S. agricultural and other goods, according to the administration's fact sheet.

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks with reporters after announcing a trade deal with United Kingdom in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier during ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, Thursday May 8, 2025 in Paris. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

World War II ended in Europe 80 years ago. Celebrating V-E Day is now tinged with some dread

2m ago

The Latest: New pope set to emerge from Vatican balcony after white smoke signal

3m ago

Average rate on a US 30-year mortgage holds steady at 6.76%, not far from highest levels this year

3m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump