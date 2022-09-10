ajc logo
X

What's in a name? King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Britain’s new monarch is named King Charles III — but that was not inevitable

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new monarch is named King Charles III — but that was not inevitable.

Charles Philip Arthur George could have chosen another royal name when he took the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. While the queen used her first given name, her father, King George VI, was named Albert Frederick Arthur George and called Bertie by friends and family.

Some observers thought the new king might prefer a different name because of the historical baggage associated with the two previous British monarchs called Charles.

KING CHARLES I

King Charles I is the only British sovereign whose rule led to revolution and the temporary abolition of the monarchy.

He took the throne in 1625, and his reign saw a growing power struggle between the crown and Parliament, which sought to limit the king’s powers.

After the king attempted to arrest lawmakers in the House of Commons in 1642, hostilities erupted into the English Civil War, which ended with victory for the parliamentary forces of Oliver Cromwell. Charles was convicted of high treason and beheaded in 1649 outside the Banqueting House in London, just up the street from Parliament.

KING CHARLES II

The son of Charles I spent his youth abroad during Britain's 11 years of rule under Cromwell. He took the throne when the monarchy was restored in 1660.

He had considerably less power than his father had enjoyed. The monarch was stripped of the power to make law without the consent of Parliament. Further reforms in the following decades established that the Crown must accept the will of the democratically elected Parliament, the basis of Britain's constitutional monarchy.

Charles II’s 25-year reign saw the return of public entertainment after the austere years under the Puritan Cromwell, when theaters were shut and Christmas celebrations were banned.

Charles II was nicknamed the “merry monarch” because of his hedonism and many romances. The King Charles Spaniel is named after the dog-loving monarch.

___

Follow all AP stories on British royalty at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Editors' Picks
Miguel Feijoo takes a photo of one of the cars on exhibit at the Savory Automobile Museum in Cartersville. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia auto museum draws visitors and collects tax break
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
19h ago
FILE - In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen Elizabeth II stand with French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, at Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Anonymous

How Jimmy Carter is remembering Queen Elizabeth
4h ago
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is thinking Super Bowl with Indianapolis. The former Falcons quarterback might be the missing piece. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ Mast

Matt Ryan has instilled a sense of urgency into the Colts
6h ago
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is thinking Super Bowl with Indianapolis. The former Falcons quarterback might be the missing piece. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ Mast

Matt Ryan has instilled a sense of urgency into the Colts
6h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
22h ago
The Latest
A ceremony is held to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
8m ago
Live updates: Prince William: late-queen 'was by my side'
8m ago
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey
10m ago
Featured
Voters wait in line at Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top