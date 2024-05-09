Nation & World News

What will Utah's NHL team be called? Here are 20 options

Ownership of the NHL's team in Utah has given fans 20 choices to vote on for the franchise's new name
FILE - Workers put up signs celebrating the awarding of a new NHL team to Utah at the Delta Center Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City. It may look like an NHL team has just fallen into Salt Lake City's lap. But local organizers say the Arizona Coyotes' relocation to Utah is the product of a yearslong effort to beckon professional hockey and other elite sports to the capital city. The move marks a coming-of-age moment for Salt Lake City as a pro sports hub in the Mountain West. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - Workers put up signs celebrating the awarding of a new NHL team to Utah at the Delta Center Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City. It may look like an NHL team has just fallen into Salt Lake City's lap. But local organizers say the Arizona Coyotes' relocation to Utah is the product of a yearslong effort to beckon professional hockey and other elite sports to the capital city. The move marks a coming-of-age moment for Salt Lake City as a pro sports hub in the Mountain West. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Ownership of the NHL's team in Utah has given fans 20 choices to vote on for the franchise's new name, according to a survey sent out Wednesday by Smith Entertainment Group.

Owner Ryan Smith has told The Associated Press the team will have a name starting with Utah. The inaugural season will feature jerseys with the name of the state on them, with a name, logo and colors to debut for 2025-26 after work done by the branding company Doubleday & Cartwright.

“Utah’s NHL team is a community asset, and we want to make sure that the community has a say in what the name is,” said Smith, whose group also owns the NBA's Utah Jazz. “Utah has shown up for this team from the moment the NHL awarded us the franchise less than three weeks ago, and it is only fitting that our fans get the rare opportunity to help name the team they’ll be cheering for."

The options provided to choose from are Frost, Ice, Powder, Mountaineers, Freeze, Mammoth, Black Diamonds, Blast, Caribou, Blizzard, Swarm, Hive, Outlaws, Yeti, Squall, Fury, Glaciers, Canyons, Venom and HC, which stands for Hockey Club.

SEG bought the Arizona Coyotes from former owner Alex Meruelo for $1.2 million and relocated the team to Salt Lake City. Utah will start play in the Jazz's downtown arena, Delta Center, and has the sixth pick in the NHL draft after not moving up in the lottery won Tuesday night by San Jose.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Players on Utah's NHL hockey team are introduced Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Ryan Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, speaks before Utah NHL hockey team is introduced to fans during a welcome event Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Ashley and Ryan Smith, owners of Utah's new NHL hockey team, speak before players were introduced to fans Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Fans wait for players on Utah's new NHL hockey game to be introduced Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FILE - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Ryan Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, speak during a news conference Friday, April 19, 2024, in Salt Lake City about the move of the Arizona Coyotes franchise to Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

