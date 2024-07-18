Nation & World News

What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its fourth day in Milwaukee

The Republican National Convention culminates with former President Donald Trump expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination
California delegate T. Tran holds his phone with an image of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump as he waits before the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By THOMAS BEAUMONT – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday with former President Donald Trump expected to accept the party's presidential nomination, achieving a comeback four years in the making and anticipated even more in the past week in light of Saturday's assassination attempt.

Trump is expected to accept his third consecutive party nod in prime time before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

How he approaches the speech in light of his injury at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be closely watched.

Here's what to know about his speech and the final day of the convention.

Trump says he's rewritten his remarks

Republicans throughout the week in Milwaukee have suggested the combative former president take a gentler tone in light of the shooting and have suggested the crisis provides a chance to de-escalate the divisive political rhetoric that has marked the 2024 campaign.

Trump told the Washington Examiner that he had rewritten his acceptance speech in the wake of the Saturday shooting, emphasizing a call for national unity.

"The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger," he said. "Had this not happened, this would've been one of the most incredible speeches," aimed mostly at the policies of President Joe Biden.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now," he said.

Any such dialing down by Trump will come before a delegation, many of whom have been moved by Trump's own defiant words in the grasp of U.S. Secret Service agents Saturday, and have sparked their echo in the form of chants of “fight, fight, fight.”

“I do believe that after going through that his message will be better, and I do think he will appeal to our better emotions,” Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas said. “He has an enormous compassion and empathy that doesn't always come through."

His family will be there, but not everyone will speak

Unlike most national conventions, Trump's wife Melania and daughter Ivanka who both spoke at the previous two conventions are not expected to address the convention but are expected to attend.

Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, ended the program Tuesday with a speech about Trump's personal warmth and love for his family.

The full program will be released later Thursday

Convention organizers have been releasing each evening's full list of speakers later each morning.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024

New York delegates take photo next to an image of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates reacts as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

