What to stream this week: 'Society of the Snow,' 'Night Court,' 'Good Grief'

Netflix also has Dan Levy's directorial debut, "Good Grief" coming on Jan. 5. Levy, who also wrote, co-stars alongside Luke Evans, Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel as a widower who has recently lost his husband and takes his friends to Paris for some soul-searching.

— The Criterion Channel has several treats for January, including a series on cat movies (from "That Darn Cat" to "Inside Llewyn Davis"), an ode to Ava Gardner (including "The Barefoot Contessa" and "Pandora and the Flying Dutchman") but perhaps the most January of all the collections is James Gray's New York. The films include his 1994 debut "Little Odessa," in which Tim Roth plays a hit man who has come back to Brighton Beach and the intoxicating romance "Two Lovers," with Joaquin Phoenix and Gwyneth Paltrow as the beguiling Michelle. And if that wasn't enough Joaquin for you, they'll have "The Yards," "We Own the Night" and "The Immigrant" as well.

— And over on Prime Video are two movies that didn't get the best reviews, but if you're intrigued and have an Amazon Prime account they're there for the sampling. First there is the globetrotting action pic "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," which centers on the charismatic stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback who travel from Brooklyn to Peru. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., it is technically a sequel to "Bumblebee." There's also Garth Davis' "Foe," a sci-fi psychological thriller with Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. Both start streaming on Jan. 5.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

Fox is adding some new game shows to its roster in the new year. Rob Lowe executive produces and hosts a new trivia show called "The Floor" beginning Jan. 2 while Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Bowman co-host the musical "We Are Family" beginning Jan. 3. The latter was originally intended to star Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne but the Oscar winner, who experienced an undisclosed medical condition in 2023, will now executive produce. Both shows will also stream on Hulu.

— The acclaimed Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" comes to broadcast television in early 2024. The comedy whodunit stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as neighbors in a posh New York apartment building who start their own true crime podcast after another resident is murdered. The first three episodes of season one begin airing on ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

— Season one of NBC's rebooted "Night Court" ended on a cliffhanger, with the return of original series regular Marsha Warfield in an unexpected spot. Season two, which launches Tuesday and arrives the next day on Peacock, picks up where last season left off. The rebooted show stars series original John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch as the new night court judge.

