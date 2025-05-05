What to Stream: 'Poker Face,' Blake Shelton, the spy thriller 'Black Bag' and Vince Vaughn

— In "Nonnas" (Friday, May 9 on Netflix), Vince Vaughn stars as Jody "Joe" Scaravella, an MTA worker who, after the death of his mother, opens up a traditional Italian restaurant to honor her memory. He hires only grandmothers — played by Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Susan Sarandon and Brenda Vaccaro — to do the cooking.

— James Jones' documentary "Antidote," playing as part of PBS' "Frontline," follows the Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a prominent reporter on the imprisonment and death of Alexei Navalny, and Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was poisoned twice and sentenced to 25 years in a Russian prison. The film, debuting May 6 on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app, details the lives of opponents to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

— If the end of season three of "White Lotus" has you down, a new film series on the Criterion Channel collects some brilliant tales of trouble in seaside locales. The series, dubbed "Coastal Thrillers" includes gems like "Key Largo" (1948), "The Breaking Point" (1950) and "The Ghost Writer" (2010).

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from May 5-11

— After four years, country star Blake Shelton will release a new full-length album, "For Recreational Use Only." It kicked off with the rocking, George Strait-referencing immediate radio hit "Texas," followed by the HARDY-penned ballad "Let Him In Anyway." This is classic Shelton, with a few notable collaborations: with John Anderson, Craig Morgan and his wife, Gwen Stefani.

— Regional Mexican music — a catchall term that encompasses mariachi, banda, corridos, norteño, sierreño and other genres — has become a global phenomenon over the last few years. Hitmakers Grupo Firme are at least partially responsible for the growth. On Thursday, May 8, the Sinaloan norteño banda will release "EVOLUCIÓN," their first new album in three years.

— On Saturday, May 10, a new Lifetime documentary series, "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told" will premiere, becoming available to stream the following day. The show promises to peek behind the curtain, getting at the heart of the family's triumphs and tragedies.

— Music Writer Maria Sherman

New television to stream from May 5-11

— An ex cop gets asked by a former colleague to let a family in danger hide out in his guesthouse. What could go wrong? A lot, apparently. Christopher Eccleston (also remembered as the ninth doctor in BBC's "Doctor Who,") stars alongside Marsha Thomason. "Safe House" premieres Monday, May 5 on Acorn TV. It's part of its first Murder Mystery May where they're streaming crime dramas and whodunits all month long.

— The popular whodunit, "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne returns to Peacock for its second season Thursday, May 8. Lyonne stars as Charlie, a woman with an innate ability to know when someone is lying. "Knives Out" director Rian Johnson is the creator and executive producer. The show's second season has more than 30 big name guest stars appearing including Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes and John Cho, to name a few.

— Judy Blume's 1975 novel "Forever" about teenage sexuality is the inspiration for a new Netflix series of the same name from Mara Brock Ali, who created acclaimed shows like "Girlfriends" and "Being Mary Jane." This "Forever" features a predominantly Black cast in a love story between two teens living in Los Angeles at its center. Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. star. It drops Thursday, May 8.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play week of May 5-11

— The goofy sci-fi shooter Journey to the Savage Planet didn't get the audience it deserved in 2020, thanks to some unfortunate corporate maneuvers that left its developers out in the cold. But they held onto the idea and started a new studio called Raccoon Logic, and now they're unleashing Revenge of the Savage Planet. You've been dumped on a faraway rock, and you'll need to explore every inch and fight off all sorts of gnarly wildlife before you can "get revenge on your former employer" (ahem). You can play solo or join forces with a friend online or on the couch. Blast off Thursday, May 8, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Potboy? Sure, I knew a guy like that in high school. But that's not the Potboy who stars in The Midnight Walk — this poor kid has a lantern for a head, and he can use its flame to keep warm or fend off ghouls. It's the debut title from Swedish studio MoonHood, whose founders are best-known for 2021's eerie Lost in Random, and it has creepy stop-motion animation reminiscent of "The Nightmare Before Christmas." The hike begins Thursday, May 8, on PlayStation 5 and PC.

— Lou Kesten

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP