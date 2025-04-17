What to know about the shooting at Florida State University

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional. The university instructed students and faculty to seek shelter and await further instructions.

A campus lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m. EDT. Students and faculty were told to avoid the Student Union and several other areas still considered active crime scenes. People were otherwise free to move about the campus.

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, remained parked outside the student union. Officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

Florida State canceled all classes and university events through Friday. All athletic events have been called off through Sunday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post that the Justice Department was in touch with FBI agents on the scene. President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office that he had been “fully briefed.”

“It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place,” Trump said.

Who are the victims?

The two people who died were not students at the university, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower.

Five people were being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Trumbower said, and the shooter was also receiving medical attention.

A hospital spokesperson said one of the six people hospitalized was in critical condition and the other patients were in serious condition. The extent of the victims’ injuries — and those of the suspect — was not immediately known.

Who is the suspect?

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil identified the suspect as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff’s deputy within his department. McNeil said the deputy's former service weapon was used in the shooting and found at the scene.

McNeil said Ikner was a longstanding member of the sheriff’s office’s youth advisory council and engaged in a number of training programs with the office. He added that the suspect's mother has been with the sheriff's office for over 18 years.

“We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation,” McNeil said.

Trumbower said Ikner is believed to be an FSU student.

Where is Florida State?

Founded in 1851, Florida State is one of Florida’s 12 public universities, with its main campus located in Tallahassee, just minutes from the state Capitol building. About 44,300 students are enrolled in the university, according to the school’s 2024 fact sheet.

The campus is located a few miles (kilometers) from Interstate 10, which crosses the northernmost part of the state from east to west. Tallahassee’s rolling hill country stands in stark contrast to the rest of Florida’s primarily flat landscape.

Florida A&M University is also in Tallahassee, the state's capital city.

Have there been previous shootings at FSU?

For some Florida State University faculty and staffers who have been on campus for many years, Thursday’s campus shooting brought back memories of another shooting at the school’s main library more than a decade ago.

Three people in 2014 were shot just outside and inside the entrance of Strozier Library in the middle of FSU’s campus. Officers who arrived within two minutes of the first call shot and killed the gunman, 31-year-old Myron May.

Three bullets struck 21-year-old student Farhan “Ronny” Ahmed, including a shot that severely damaged his spine and left him paralyzed from the waist down. The other two victims were library employee Nathan Scott, who was shot in the leg and later released from the hospital, and a student who was grazed by a bullet.

May, a 2005 FSU graduate and an attorney, reloaded at least once and tried to enter the library, but was blocked by lobby security barriers that permit only students and staff inside. Police responded with a barrage of bullets that killed him. Videos and a journal obtained by police indicate May thought he was being watched and targeted by the government.

Associated Press reporters Kate Payne in Tallahassee, David Fischer in Fort Lauderdale, Stephany Matat in West Palm Beach, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Michael Schneider in Orlando, Mike Balsamo in New York, Eric Tucker and Christopher Megerian in Washington, and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to this report.

