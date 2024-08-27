Breaking: Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations
Nation & World News

What to know about the Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever

U.S. health officials say more than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba had been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs
This 2014 photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This 2014 photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months, federal health officials said Tuesday. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.

None have died, and there is no evidence that it's spreading in the United States. But officials are warning U.S. doctors to be on the lookout for the infection in travelers coming from Cuba and South America.

Here's a look at the illness and what sparked the alert:

What is Oropouche virus?

Oropouche is a virus that is native to forested tropical areas. It was first identified in 1955 in a 24-year-old forest worker on the island of Trinidad, and was named for a nearby village and wetlands.

It has sometimes been called sloth fever because scientists first investigating the virus found it in a three-toed sloth, and believed sloths were important in its spread between insects and animals.

How does Oropouche virus spread?

The virus is spread to humans by small biting flies called midges, and by some types of mosquitoes. Humans have become infected while visiting forested areas and are believed to be responsible for helping the virus make its way to towns and cities, but person-to-person transmission hasn't been documented.

How many cases have there been?

Beginning late last year, the virus was identified as the cause of large outbreaks in Amazon regions where it was known to exist, as well as in new areas in South America and the Caribbean. About 8,000 locally acquired cases have been reported in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru.

Some travelers have been diagnosed with it in the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said 21 U.S. cases have been reported so far — 20 in Florida and one in New York — all of whom had been in Cuba. European health officials previously said they had found 19 cases, nearly all among travelers.

What are the symptoms and treatments?

Symptoms can seem similar to other tropical diseases like dengue, Zika or malaria. Fever, headaches and muscle aches are common, and some infected people also suffer diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or rash.

Some patients suffer recurring symptoms, and 1 in 20 can suffer more severe symptoms like bleeding, meningitis and encephalitis. It is rarely fatal, though there are recent reports of deaths in two healthy young people in Brazil.

There are no vaccines to prevent infections and no medicines available to treat the symptoms.

Are there other concerns?

In Brazil, officials are investigating reports that infections might be passed on from a pregnant woman to a fetus — a potentially frightening echo of what was seen during Zika outbreaks nearly a decade ago.

The CDC has recommended that pregnant women avoid non-essential travel to Cuba and suggested all travelers take steps to prevent bug bites, such as using insect repellents and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

FILE - Two baby three-toed sloths and the teddy bear which functions as their surrogate mother are cared for at a wildlife center in Alajuela, Costa Rica, Tuesday, April 20, 2004, during preparations to help the animals for release. (AP Photo/Kent Gilbert, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EEE, West Nile, malaria: Know the difference between these mosquito-borne diseases
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Congo reports more than 1,000 new mpox cases in a week. African authorities ask for...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Congo reports more than 1,000 new mpox cases in a week. African authorities ask for...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WHO launches plan to stanch mpox transmission and says the virus can be stopped
The Latest
Appeals court spikes Tennessee's bid to get family planning dollars despite abortion rule8m ago
How lessons learned from the 2016 campaign led US officials to be more open about Iran...9m ago
What is Telegram and why was its CEO arrested in Paris?12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
UPDATED: Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson1h ago
Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster