What to know about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump

What happened at the Trump rally shooting?

The former president was showing off a chart of border-crossing numbers when at least five shots were fired. Trump was seen holding his ear and got down on the ground. Agents quickly created a shield around him. When he finally stood, his face bloodied, he pumped his fist to cheering supporters. Trump and his motorcade then left the scene and he was checked into a medical facility in Pennsylvania.

He later flew to New Jersey, landing shortly after midnight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Was Trump shot?

Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform shortly after being whisked away from the rally, saying he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed Trump was hit with a bullet.

Why was Trump in Pennsylvania for a rally?

Trump was holding his final rally before the Republican National Convention that begins Monday in Milwaukee.

Pennsylvania is one of the most important states in the presidential race and Trump has had at least two rallies in the state this year so far.

What do we know about the Trump rally shooter?

Officials say Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire from a rooftop outside the rally venue in Butler before he was killed by Secret Service.

Bomb-making materials were found inside Crooks’ vehicle near the Trump rally and at his home, according to two officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation.

The shooter’s family is cooperating with federal investigators, according to an FBI official.

Was the shooter trying to assassinate Trump?

An FBI official said late Saturday that a motive had not yet been determined. Public court records in Pennsylvania show no past criminal cases against Crooks.

His father, Matthew Crooks, told CNN late Saturday that he was trying to figure out "what the hell is going on" but wouldn't speak about his son until after he talked to law enforcement. Relatives of Crooks have not returned multiple messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Meanwhile, the FBI is leading the investigation and said i t's working with the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement. FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday called the shooting an "attack on democracy and our democratic process."

Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson also said the House will conduct a full investigation of the attack on Trump’s campaign rally.

What do we know about the other victims?

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday confirmed that Corey Comperatore was the man killed at the Trump rally.

“Corey died a hero," the governor said. “Corey dove on his family to protect them last night.”

Pennsylvania State Police identified two other men who were shot as David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township. Both men remained hospitalized and were listed in stable condition, state police said.

Is the RNC convention still happening?

The convention is slated to continue despite the shooting and Trump advisers said he looks forward to attending.

Have there been other presidential assassination attempts?

Saturday's attack was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, but there have been multiple instances of political violence targeting U.S. presidents, former presidents and major party presidential candidates.

What has been the reaction to the shooting?

The overall response from both political parties was one of gratitude that Trump wasn't badly hurt. President Joe Biden spoke in a press briefing roughly three hours after the shooting Saturday. He said "everybody must condemn" the suspected assassination attempt.

In remarks Sunday from the White House, Biden appealed for the country to "unite as one nation" and said he was ordering an independent security review of how such an attack could have happened. Biden spoke after receiving a briefing on the investigation in the Situation Room. He asked the public not to "make assumptions" about the shooter's motives or affiliations.

“An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation," the president said. Biden planned to deliver extended remarks to the nation Sunday evening in an address from the Oval Office.

