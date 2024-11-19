What to know about Sean Duffy, Trump's choice to become transportation secretary

Duffy is the second Fox-affiliated host to be tapped by Trump

Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020 and has been one of Trump’s most visible defenders on cable news, a prime concern for the media-focused president-elect. He served as co-host of “The Bottom Line” on Fox Business until leaving the network Monday.

Trump announced last week Pete Hegseth, a co-host of "Fox and Friends Weekend," as his pick for defense secretary.

Like Trump, Duffy is a former reality TV star

Duffy was featured on MTV's "The Real World: Boston" in 1997. He and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, met on the set of MTV's "Road Rules: All Stars" in 1998. Campos-Duffy is a co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend."

A reality television background before politics is not unusual in Trump's world. The former and future president starred in " The Apprentice " before he took office in 2017.

He declined to run for governor of Wisconsin

Duffy in 2022 ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor despite pleas from Trump to make a bid. Duffy said he needed to care for his nine children, including his youngest child who had a heart condition.

When he first ran for Congress, Duffy was largely considered an underdog. He attracted national attention for campaign ads in which he wore a red flannel shirt and chopped trees. He told voters he came from a “long line of lumberjacks” and would bring his axe to Washington.

Duffy is a former lumberjack athlete.