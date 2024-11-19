Nation & World News
Nation & World News

What to know about Sean Duffy, Trump's choice to become transportation secretary

President-elect Donald Trump says he wants Sean Duffy to be his transportation secretary
FILE - Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing July 18, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Duffy to be Transportation Secretary. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing July 18, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Duffy to be Transportation Secretary. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Sean Duffy to become transportation secretary in his new administration, positioning him to oversee a complex system that includes pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks, airlines and mass transit systems, as well as funding for highways.

Here are some things to know about Duffy.

He is a former member of Congress

Duffy, 53, is an attorney who represented Wisconsin in the House for nine years after he was elected as part of the tea party wave in 2010. He served from 2011 to 2019, when he resigned, citing a need to care for his large family. In the House, Duffy was a member of the House Financial Services Committee and chairman of its subcommittee on housing and insurance.

Duffy is the second Fox-affiliated host to be tapped by Trump

Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020 and has been one of Trump’s most visible defenders on cable news, a prime concern for the media-focused president-elect. He served as co-host of “The Bottom Line” on Fox Business until leaving the network Monday.

Trump announced last week Pete Hegseth, a co-host of "Fox and Friends Weekend," as his pick for defense secretary.

Like Trump, Duffy is a former reality TV star

Duffy was featured on MTV's "The Real World: Boston" in 1997. He and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, met on the set of MTV's "Road Rules: All Stars" in 1998. Campos-Duffy is a co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend."

A reality television background before politics is not unusual in Trump's world. The former and future president starred in " The Apprentice " before he took office in 2017.

He declined to run for governor of Wisconsin

Duffy in 2022 ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor despite pleas from Trump to make a bid. Duffy said he needed to care for his nine children, including his youngest child who had a heart condition.

When he first ran for Congress, Duffy was largely considered an underdog. He attracted national attention for campaign ads in which he wore a red flannel shirt and chopped trees. He told voters he came from a “long line of lumberjacks” and would bring his axe to Washington.

Duffy is a former lumberjack athlete.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump says he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to be transportation secretary1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here’s who’s joining the Trump administration
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump's mainstream picks for top foreign policy posts could reassure allies — and worry...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Donald Trump Jr. says pushback against Cabinet picks proves they're the disrupters voters...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision9m ago
35,000 crowd New Zealand's Parliament grounds in support of Māori rights18m ago
45 sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in Hong Kong national security case28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LAKEN RILEY CASE
Investigators say Jose Ibarra’s clothing on Snapchat confirmed suspicions
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location