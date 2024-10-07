Nation & World News

What to know about Hurricane Milton as it barrels toward Florida's Gulf Coast

As powerful Hurricane Milton is charging closer to Florida’s Gulf Coast, officials are reiterating calls for residents to evacuate
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

As powerful Hurricane Milton charged through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida on Wednesday, officials said time was running out for people to evacuate — and the odds of survival were bleak for holdouts determined to stay.

Milton was at Category 4 status on Wednesday morning after spending much of Tuesday as a Category 5 storm. It is threatening the Tampa Bay area, a major population center that is home to more than 3.3 million people and has managed to evade a direct hit from a major hurricane for over 100 years. With rain falling and winds picking up, Milton is menacing communities battered when deadly Hurricane Helene came ashore just two weeks ago, swamping the coastline.

Millions have been ordered to evacuate and in the Tampa Bay area, counties are using multiple means of communication to urge people to leave vulnerable areas. By early Wednesday, the normally busy interstate leading into downtown Tampa was mostly free of vehicles and few cars moved on side streets. Drivers looking for gas were hard-pressed to find stations that weren't closed or boarded up.

National Hurricane Center forecasters warned Milton is “expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane” when it reaches Florida's coast.

Follow The Associated Press' coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/weather.

When will Milton make landfall and how strong will it be?

Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday.

“We are bracing and prepared to receive a major hit,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Wednesday briefing.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm was about 160 miles (260 kilometers) southwest of Tampa with sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph).

The storm is expected to retain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida on Thursday toward the Atlantic Ocean.

President Joe Biden, who postponed an overseas trip so he could remain at the White House to monitor Milton, warned it "could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida."

Why are scientists saying this is a weird storm season?

Milton is just the latest system in a storm season scientists say is the weirdest they've ever seen.

Forecasters predicted a busy Atlantic hurricane season, and it began when Beryl became the earliest storm on record to reach Category 5 status. But from Aug. 20 — the traditional start of peak hurricane season — to Sept. 23 it was record quiet, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Then, five hurricanes popped up between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6 — more than double the old record of two. On Sunday and Monday, there were three hurricanes in October at the same time, which had never happened before, Klotzbach said. In just 46 1/2 hours, Hurricane Milton went from forming as a tropical storm with 40 mph winds to a top-of-the-charts Category 5 hurricane.

With hurricanes disrupting the lives of millions in the U.S., some might wonder if it's possible to control extreme weather events. But scientists say hurricanes are too powerful for that, and climate change is providing more fuel than ever for storms like Helene and Milton.

How bad is damage expected to be?

Florida's Gulf Coast is especially vulnerable to storm surge.

Helene came ashore about 180 miles (290 kilometers) north of Tampa and still caused drowning deaths in the Tampa area due to surges that were about 5 to 8 feet (1.5 to 2.5 meters) above normal tide levels.

With Milton, forecasters warn of a possible 8- to 12-foot (2- to 3.5-meter) storm surge in Tampa Bay, and just south of there, from Anna Maria Island to Boca Grande, a surge of up to 15 feet (5 meters) feet was possible.

In St. Petersburg, located on Tampa Bay, officials said residents should prepare for extended power outages and the possible shutdown of its sewage system. Mayor Ken Welch said it wasn't a storm that the area would recover from quickly: “We have a long road ahead of us.”

Milton is forecast to cross central Florida and dump as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain while heading toward the Atlantic Ocean, according to the hurricane center.

What if I have travel plans to Florida?

Tampa International Airport halted flights Tuesday morning, posting on X that it is not a shelter for people or their cars. Nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said it was in a mandatory evacuation zone and closed after the last flight left Tuesday. It said all flights were canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

The tourism machine in Orlando, about 84 miles (135 kilometers) inland from Tampa, started grinding to a halt Tuesday. Orlando International Airport — the nation's seventh busiest and Florida's most trafficked — ceased operations Wednesday. And at least three major theme parks — Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld — will close.

What's the connection between the Waffle House and hurricanes?

For some residents of storm-prone Southeastern states, the best indicator of a hurricane's severity can be found at the local Waffle House.

If the Georgia-based restaurant chain stays open in town, neighbors are reassured that the coming storm is unlikely to cause devastation. A closed location of the diner has come to indicate impending disaster.

What might sound like silly logic has become one of the most reliable ways for Southerners and even federal officials to gauge a storm’s severity and identify communities most in need of immediate aid. The Waffle House Index was created over a decade ago by a federal emergency management official.

Police block off a bridge leading to the barrier island of St. Pete Beach, Fla., ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in South Pasadena, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Travelers check in as flights to Tampa, Fla., are canceled due to Hurricane Milton on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 at the Philadelphia International Airport. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A jogger runs along the bay in heavy rain ahead of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

This photo provided by astronaut Matthew Dominick shows Hurricane Milton seen from the International Space Station on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Matthew Dominick/NASA via AP)

Personal items sit abandoned on the side of a road on Deadman Key, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in South Pasadena, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Ted Carlson puts his best friend Evan Purcell's cat McKenzie into a pick-up truck as the pair recover her along with other important items from Purcell's home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, as debris from Hurricane Helene damage to Purcell's garage level still sits alongside the driveway, in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. "This place couldn't handle Helene," said Carlson, predicting. "It's all going to be gone." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

An LED signage truck with loudspeakers makes announcements informing residents of mandatory evacuations in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Duke Energy project manager Tiger Yates, bottom center, walks among the hundreds of lineman trucks staged, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. at The Villages, Fla. in preparation for Hurricane Milton. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

A store boards up but remains open in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Contractors with the City of New Port Richey help clean debris left by Hurricane Helene in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Arnie Bellini surveys the damages caused from Hurricane Helene on a street in Clearwater Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bellini fronted $500,000. of his own money to help speed up debris cleanup ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

North Miami Beach, Fla., public service worker Jean Pierre Amisial Louis holds a sandbag as workers load sandbags, to be distributed to residents as Hurricane Milton prepares to strike Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in North Miami Beach. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A boarded up business, marked with graffiti reading "Go home Milton, U R drunk," is seen past debris from Hurricane Helene flooding piled up outside a home, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A message is seen outside of an apartment in the Davis Islands community of Tampa, Fla., as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

North Miami Beach, Fla., commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond, left, checks cars as residents line up to receive sandbags from the city to help prevent flooding, as Hurricane Milton prepares to strike Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in North Miami Beach. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tyler Griffin secures his boat in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

John Fedor, of New Jersey, waits for transportation help to get to a shelter after his flight was canceled Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., due to the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Scott Joyner looks at damaged items he removed from his garage following flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Fla., as residents of of the historic neighborhood are now bracing for possible storm surge from Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Destroyed furniture and personal items from Hurricane Helene flooding sit piled outside mobile homes in Sandpiper Resort Co-op ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

In this image taken with a drone, the Tampa, Fla., skyline, top right, is seen at a distance as traffic flows eastbound, left lanes, along Interstate 4 as residents continue to follow evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Birdkeepers Austin Laroche and Madi Unwin move animals into a restroom at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Milton. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Debris from homes flooded in Hurricane Helene sits curbside as Hurricane Milton approaches on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Calm weather greets tourists strolling past the various shops at the Disney Springs entertainment complex as Hurricane Milton threatens Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

