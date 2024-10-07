Breaking: Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
What to know about Hurricane Milton after it slammed Florida's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Milton is moving off Florida's east coast and has weakened to a Category 1 storm just hours after making landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago

Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida as a Category 3 storm, bringing powerful winds, heavy rain and tornadoes to much of the Gulf Coast, including communities already battered by deadly Hurricane Helene. By Thursday morning, Milton — weakened, but still dangerous — was moving off Florida's east coast as a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph), the National Hurricane Center said. It was 75 miles (120 kilometers) east-northeast of Cape Canaveral around 8 a.m. Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings were discontinued for Florida's west coast and Milton was expected to move farther from the peninsula and to the north of the Bahamas.

Tornadoes touched down across the state before the storm made landfall. The Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce, on Florida's Atlantic Coast, was hit particularly hard, with homes destroyed. Four people were killed, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, a barrier island of white sand beaches south of the Tampa Bay area, which is home to over 3.3 million people.

Millions of people were ordered to evacuate. President Joe Biden, who postponed an overseas trip so he could monitor Milton from the White House, said it "could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida."

Follow The Associated Press' coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

Where and when did Milton make landfall?

Milton made landfall at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday near Siesta Key, off the coast of Sarasota, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Tampa.

It has about 5,500 residents, many of retirement age.

Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman, a.k.a. "Dr. Beach," named Siesta Beach the United States' best beach in 2017, and MTV's "Siesta Key" gave audiences a reality-show view of the place in recent years.

How bad is the damage expected to be?

About 125 homes were destroyed before Milton made landfall, many of them mobile homes in communities for older adults. More than 3.3 million homes and businesses were without electricity, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

St. Petersburg residents also were without household tap water after the city shut down service due to a water main break.

Officials in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Lee counties urged people to stay home, warning of downed power lines, trees in roads, blocked bridges and flooding.

Florida's Gulf Coast is especially vulnerable to storm surge, and Milton brought life-threatening high waters to densely populated areas.

Though the deadly storm surge feared for Tampa appeared not to have materialized, the city still saw flooding. Farther south, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported localized flooding and storm surge, and Lorraine Anderson, Venice Beach's public information officer, said on CNN that the area saw an estimated 6 to 7 feet (1.8 to 2 meters) of surge, far below the feared 15.

Helene came ashore about 180 miles (290 kilometers) north of Tampa and still caused drownings in the Tampa area because of storm surges about 5 to 8 feet (1.5 to 2.5 meters) above normal tide levels.

Milton was forecast to dump as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain as it crosses the state, bringing the risk of catastrophic flooding.

Why are scientists saying this is an odd storm season?

Milton is the latest system in a storm season scientists say is the weirdest they have ever seen.

Beryl became the earliest storm on record to reach Category 5 status, but there was record quiet from Aug. 20 — the traditional start of peak hurricane season — to Sept. 23, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Then five hurricanes popped up between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6, more than double the old record of two. On Sunday and Monday, there were three hurricanes at the same time, which had never happened before, Klotzback said.

In just 46 1/2 hours, Milton went from forming as a tropical storm with 40 mph winds to a top-of-the-charts Category 5 hurricane.

Some might wonder if it is possible to control extreme weather events. But scientists say hurricanes are too powerful for that, and climate change is providing more fuel than ever for storms like Helene and Milton.

What makes Milton so unusual?

Warm water fueled rapid intensification that took Milton from a minimal hurricane to a massive Category 5 in less than 10 hours.

Milton also grew so potent because it avoided high-level cross winds that often decapitate storms, especially in autumn. As Milton neared Florida, it hit those winds and dropped in strength.

What if I have travel plans to Florida?

Airports including Tampa International and nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International were shut down.

And tourism in Orlando, about 84 miles (135 kilometers) inland from Tampa, halted Wednesday after the city's airport — the nation's seventh busiest and Florida's most trafficked — ceased operations. At least three major theme parks — Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld — also closed.

Max Watts, of Buford, Ga., walks in the parking lot to check on a trailer parked outside the hotel where he is riding out Hurricane Milton with coworkers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Watts, who works for a towing company, was deployed with colleagues to Florida to aid in the aftermath of the storm. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Chris Nation, of Commerce, Ga., climbs a tree and gestures while hanging out with coworkers outside the hotel where they are riding out Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Nation, who works for a towing company, was deployed with colleagues to Florida to aid in the aftermath of the storm. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help or debris to clear, walks through windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Fla., during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

A crane is seen across 1st Avenue South near the Tampa Bay Times offices in St. Petersburg, Florida, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Debris covers the ground near a crane that fell onto a building along 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg, Fla., as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Joe Lindquist, 32, of St. Petersburg, walks over bricks near a fallen crane along 1st Avenue South near the Tampa Bay Times offices in St. Petersburg, Florida, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

The roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, appeared to be badly damaged as Hurricane Milton passes Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

The roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, appeared to be badly damaged as Hurricane Milton passes Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Wind-driven rain soaks a street in downtown Tampa, Fla., during the passage of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Mark Sapanara, of Pinellas, Fla., walks with his daughter's dog Frankie in the lobby of the hotel where he is taking shelter during Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Davis Jones, an insurance adjuster from Biloxi, Miss., looks out the door of the hotel where he is riding out Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Chris Nation, of Commerce, Ga., skids on puddles in the parking lot of the hotel where he's riding out Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Nation, who works for a towing company, was deployed to Florida to aid in the aftermath of the storm. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Amy Sapanara, of Pinellas, Fla., walks with her dogs, Frankie and Dudley, near the hotel where she's taking shelter during Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Off-duty staff members and their families, who were invited to come stay with them in hotel rooms as they worked through Hurricane Milton, eat dinner as the storm makes landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, at Hyatt Place Tampa Downtown hotel in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The city of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., is seen from Surfside, Fla., as the outer bands of Hurricane Milton kick up the sand, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

