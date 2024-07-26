Nation & World News

Lady Gaga dazzles at Olympics opening ceremony with prerecorded renditions of French songs

Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded
Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Updated 19 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing Zizi Jeanmaire's “Mon Truc en Plumes.” She was accompanied by a troupe of eight dancers carrying pink feather fans before she moved on to the piano.

The singer’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why her performance was prerecorded.

An Associated Press reporter saw Gaga begin to warm up around three hours before the opening ceremony started, performing for about an hour before waving to fans as she walked off.

Gaga's appearance was a surprise — she was not listed on a program provided to the media in advance — but was heavily rumored after the singer and actor was spotted in Paris.

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris Olympics begins with ambitious, sprawling opening ceremony on the River Seine24m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to watch for the 2024 Paris Olympics: Rugby gold at stake, Gauff makes debut...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For Ukrainian athletes, joy mixes with sorrow at the Paris Olympics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff to be female flag bearer for US team at Olympic opening ceremony, joining...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Beshear gets a warm embrace in flood-stricken parts of Kentucky where he and Trump are...15m ago
Nigeria women's basketball team denied entry to opening ceremony boat by federation, AP...17m ago
Paris Olympics begins with ambitious, sprawling opening ceremony on the River Seine24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children with rare birth defect are breathing easier with device made at Georgia Tech
Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp
Archer Aviation shows off air taxi model it plans to build in Covington