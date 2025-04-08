What is known about the roof collapse at a club in the Dominican Republic that killed at least 79

What happened?

The roof collapsed nearly an hour after the merengue concert headed by Rubby Pérez began at Jet Set, which was known for hosting merengue parties every Monday that drew international and national artists and high-profile Dominicans.

A video posted on social media shows parts of the roof falling as people began to move away seconds before the entire roof fell.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, was the first person to alert Dominican President Luis Abinader about the disaster. She called him and said she was buried under the debris, according to First Lady Raquel Abraje.

Nelsy Cruz later died at the hospital from her injuries, officials said.

Why did the roof collapse?

Authorities say it’s too early to determine why the roof fell. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and created makeshift planks to try and reach survivors buried under the debris.

It’s unclear how often government officials inspect buildings in the Dominican Republic and when the last inspection was done at Jet Set.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Public Works told The Associated Press that all officials were on scene and not immediately available. She referred questions to the mayor’s office.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

The owners of Jet Set, who issued a statement saying they were cooperating with authorities, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Who are the victims?

Relatives of merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, said earlier that he was rescued. But Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, said late Tuesday afternoon that information “turned out to be false.” He said rescue crews were still looking for Pérez.

Meanwhile, the singer’s manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, said the group’s saxophonist died.

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic posted on X that former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel died. Officials had earlier rescued Dotel from the debris and transported him to a hospital. Also killed was Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, said Satosky Terrero, league spokesman.

What is Jet Set?

It’s an iconic nightclub located in southern Santo Domingo that has operated for nearly five decades. It was known for its “Jet Set Mondays” that featured local and international artists.

The club opened in 1973 as a club and restaurant, becoming the most popular venue of its kind in the Dominican Republic, according to Listín Diario, a local newspaper.

It later moved from the place where it originally opened, celebrating its first anniversary with merengue and salsa icon Johnny Ventura.

The club underwent renovations in 2010 and 2015, and it was struck by lightning in 2023, according to the newspaper.

General admission tickets for Monday’s concert with Rubby Pérez were $32, while the VIP ones were $40, according to the club’s website.

What’s next?

Rescue crews were still looking for survivors as of late Tuesday afternoon, and government officials have not said when they would shift to a recovery phase.

While an in-depth investigation into the collapse is expected, authorities have not yet commented on what might have caused the roof to fall, including any potential preliminary findings.

Prosecutor Rosalba Ramos told TV station CDN that while “everyone wants to know” what happened, authorities were still focused on finding survivors.

