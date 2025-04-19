What injured ankle? Ja Morant flies around court helping Grizzlies clinch West's 8 seed

“I couldn't feel it ... so I was out there,” Morant said with a laugh.

Morant had been listed as questionable earlier Friday as the training staff worked to get him ready to play. His status was officially announced about 30 minutes before the tip.

The guard was injured in the third quarter Tuesday night at Golden State with the No. 7 seed on the line. Morant rolled the ankle coming down on Buddy Hield's foot. Morant limped off the court and returned in the fourth quarter when he was held to four points as the Grizzlies lost 121-116.

Morant took the court late in warm-ups to test his ankle. His young daughter joined him on the court. ESPN reported during the game that Morant had a second shot for his ankle a couple hours before tipoff.

The guard occasionally limped to the free throw line, but that was about the only sign Morant was playing hurt. He finished with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals before interim coach Tuomas Iisalo pulled his starters in the final couple minutes to some rest. Morant wound up playing 33 minutes helping the Grizzlies finish off a wire-to-wire win.

Injuries limited Morant to 50 games during this regular season. He has played 19 playoff games in Memphis' three postseason berths with the No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 draft.

___

This story has been updated to correct the 3rd paragraph with Morant scoring 16 points in the first half, not 12.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP