Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wombats are cute, furry marsupials — that shouldn't be picked up

Wombats are furry, nocturnal marsupials found only in Australia
FILE - Otto, a Tasmanian wombat, waddles around the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo's newest exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Otto, a Tasmanian wombat, waddles around the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo's newest exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By CHRISTINA LARSON – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

Wombats are furry, nocturnal marsupials found only in Australia.

Baby wombats have recently been in the news after an American influencer filmed herself snatching a young joey from its mother, setting off a global conversation about mistreatment of wildlife. Wild animals are cute -- but please don't touch, for your sake and theirs.

Unlike kangaroos and koalas, most wombats actually do spend much of their time down under — in burrows that sometimes include up to ten entrances and tunnels up to 325 feet (100 meters) long.

That's a lot of digging for an animal about the size of a medium dog with short legs, but also wide feet and sharp claws. Wombats can be up to 3 feet long and 88 pounds (40 kg). They have relatively flat faces, small ears and large noses.

If multiple wombats share the same burrow, also known as a warren, it's most likely to be several females.

Sometimes, after her young are raised, a mother wombat will depart her family burrow to join another, leaving the underground estate to her young, who may still be too small to dig their own, according to the Australia-based nonprofit Wombat Foundation.

When they're above ground, wombats spend much of their time grazing on grass, their primary food. They are herbivores, using their claws only for digging.

In 2021, scientists at Cornell University and other institutions published results of their study on why wombats are the only animal known to poop out cube-shaped scat. It turns out to be related to the shape of their intestinal muscles.

There are three species of wombats. One of those, the northern hairy-nosed wombat, is critically endangered.

During wildfire season in Australia, other species have been known to shelter in fireproof wombat burrows — not herded, but tolerated there. Last year, scientists published observations from trail cameras of bush rats, monitor lizards, painted button-quails and other animals sometimes using wombat dens.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

FILE - A newborn wombat baby APARI sits in its mother's pouch at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A wombat walks at a wildlife sanctuary in Bendalong on the South Coast, of Australia, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Wild live carer holds a baby wombat during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The yellow-legged hornet have distinctive yellow tips on the ends of their legs.

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Want to save the honeybees? Keep an eye out for this invasive hornet

The Asian elephant population in Cambodia is more robust than previously thought, a study finds

Lawmakers urge Trump administration to cancel owl-killing plan, say it would cost too much

The Latest

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire at a civilian hospital following a Russian drone attack in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

US envoy is taking Putin's comments on Ukraine ceasefire proposal to Trump, Kremlin official says

15m ago

Former reality TV star Jessie Holmes wins longest-ever Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska

19m ago

Philippine ex-President Duterte appears by video link at International Criminal Court hearing

19m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?