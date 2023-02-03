X
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1 hour ago
Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

