ajc logo
X

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

National & World News
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched Friday’s winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched Friday's winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
18h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
17h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
17h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Oliver Berg

Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
14m ago
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
14m ago
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
28m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top