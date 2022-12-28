ajc logo
X

Whale Watch Week returns in-person in Oregon after pandemic

National & World News
By CLAIRE RUSH, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Whale Watch Week in Oregon is returning in-person for the first time since the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Whale Watch Week in Oregon returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday, drawing visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual gray whale migration to the state's coastline.

By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay, where a volunteer equipped with binoculars pointed out whales in the distance. A spokesperson for Oregon State Parks, which organizes the event, described scenes of excited spectators as several were spotted.

“She's seeing the spray and calling it out,” Stefanie Knowlton told The Associated Press on the phone as she watched the center's volunteer, the crowd cheering in the background. “There's just so much energy. You could just really feel that people were ready to come back and watch whales together.”

Volunteers will be at 17 state parks along the coast through Sunday to help people spot the nearly 20,000 gray whales that make the southward journey to Mexico every year.

One of the sites, Cape Meares, was closed Wednesday after strong winds the previous day knocked over trees, Knowlton said.

Oregon State Parks organizes whale watching events twice a year, in the winter for gray whales' southern migration and in the spring for their return to northern waters near Alaska.

Oregon's central coast is also a hot spot for whale watching from June to mid-November, when the gray whales that remained in the state's coastal waters during the summer migration come close to shore to feed, according to the agency.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Deadly Christmas Day fire leaves family grieving again4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Southwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers
4h ago

Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo

Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change
4h ago
The Latest
California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant
14m ago
Prosecutors open investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos
22m ago
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top