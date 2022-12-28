Whale Watch Week returns in-person in Oregon after pandemic

By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay, where a volunteer equipped with binoculars pointed out whales in the distance. A spokesperson for Oregon State Parks, which organizes the event, described scenes of excited spectators as several were spotted.

“She's seeing the spray and calling it out,” Stefanie Knowlton told The Associated Press on the phone as she watched the center's volunteer, the crowd cheering in the background. “There's just so much energy. You could just really feel that people were ready to come back and watch whales together.”