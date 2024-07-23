Nation & World News

Whale surfaces, capsizes fishing boat off New Hampshire coast

Two occupants of a fishing vessel are safe Tuesday after a whale surfaced under their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore
36 minutes ago

Two occupants of a fishing vessel are safe Tuesday after a whale surfaced under their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident occurred Tuesday near Odiorne Point State Park. The Coast Guard posted to X that they had received a mayday call stating that a 23-foot center console boat had turned over because of a whale breach.

“The occupants were ejected from the vessel as the boat capsized,” the Coast Guard posted, adding that an urgent marine information broadcast was issued and the Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor was alerted.

“A good Samaritan recovered both individuals from the water. No injuries were reported,” the Coast Guard posted.

The boat crew from Station Portsmouth reported that the whale appeared not to be injured. The incident was reported to the Center of Coastal Studies Marine Animal Hotline and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The vessel has also been salvaged.

