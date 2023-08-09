WeWork warns there's 'substantial doubt' about its ability to stay in business

WeWork is warning there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability stay in business over the next year because of its financial losses and its need for cash, among other factors

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork is warning there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability stay in business over the next year because of its financial losses and its need for cash, among other factors.

The New York-based workspace-sharing company said Tuesday that its ability to stay in operation is contingent upon its ability to improve its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months.

WeWork went public in October 2021 after a spectacular collapse during its first attempt to do so two years earlier — which led to the ousting of its CEO and founder, Adam Neumann. The company was valued at $47 billion at one point, before investors started to drop off due to Neumann's erratic behavior and exorbitant spending.

The company leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to its members, which include small businesses, startups and freelancers who want to avoid paying for permanent office space.

But over time its operating expenses soared and it relied on repeated cash infusions from private investors. The company also said Tuesday it is facing high member turnover rates. It said it plans to negotiate more favorable lease terms, control spending and seek additional capital by issuing debt, stock or selling assets.

WeWork's interim CEO, David Tolley, sounded an optimistic note Tuesday in the company's results for the second-quarter, during which it lost $349 million.

"The company’s transformation continues at pace, with a laser focus on member retention and growth, doubling down on our real estate portfolio optimization efforts, and maintaining a disciplined approach to reducing operating costs," Tolley said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

CHARTING NEW COURSE
Georgia colleges hope to boost enrollment, grad rates with strategic plan3h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game after being hit by pitch
16m ago

Credit: cus

Cruise now testing self-driving cars in Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
5h ago
The Latest
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect...
2m ago
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
3m ago
Former US snowboard coach Peter Foley suspended for sexual misconduct
8m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
7h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
14h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top