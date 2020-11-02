Western nations decry Belarus crackdown at UN rights review

French ambassador Francois Rivasseau said France remained “extremely concerned” by the rights situation in Belarus, calling on its government to release all people held arbitrarily.

Andrew Bremberg, the U.S. ambassador to U.N. institutions in Geneva, called on Belarus to “cease its brutal crackdown against the Belarusian people” and denounced as “fraudulent” the Aug. 9 presidential elections.

Belarus ambassador Yury Ambrazevich said there was a “complex situation” in his country after the presidential elections, and said officials in Belarus had already discussed them. He appealed to participants on Monday not to turn the review on Belarus "only into a discussion on the post-election events.”

“This is the prerogative of the Belarussian people,” Ambrazevich said, according to an official Russian interpreter. “Belarus wishes, has the will, and has the necessary instruments itself, peacefully, to restore civility in society based on a balance of interests of our society as a whole.”

Armed police block demonstrators during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Some thousands of protesters swarmed the streets of the Belarus' capital on Sunday, demanding the resignation of the country's longtime authoritarian leader, and were met with police firing warning shots into the air and using stun grenades to break up the crowds.