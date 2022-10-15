ajc logo
Westbrook injures hamstring in Lakers' preseason finale

18 minutes ago
Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night.

Coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie, Westbrook entered midway through the first quarter in the Lakers' 133-86 loss to Sacramento. He missed two 3-pointers and had two turnovers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Los Angeles also was without Anthony Davis, with the big man skipping the trip for precautionary reasons because of lower-back tightness.

The Lakers are set to open the regular season Tuesday night at defending champion Golden State.

DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
