Westbrook has 21 boards, 24 assists; Wizards blast Pacers

Washington finished the first half with a 20-8 run over the final 4:15 to take an 82-66 lead at the break. Westbrook had three of his 11 second-quarter assists during that stretch. It was Washington’s highest scoring first half of the season.

Westbrook had 14 assists and 12 rebounds at the half while taking just three shots.

Westbrook’s layup with 10:23 left in the third clinched his triple-double. His 32 are the fourth most in any NBA season; he holds the record with 42.

One game removed from scoring a franchise record 152 points, the Pacers allowed a season high in points as Washington shot 61.2% from the field.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (21.2 points per game) missed his second consecutive game with a right hamstring injury. ... Coach Nate Bjorkgren was given a technical foul with 9:09 left in the third. ... Edmond Sumner left in the third with a left knee contusion and did not return. Sumner finished with 10 points in 16 minutes. ... Fell to 17-3 when scoring 120 or more points.

Wizards: Had 16 assists on 17 field goals in the second quarter while shooting 63% (17 of 27) and scoring 46 points. ... Alex Len, who averages 7.4 points, scored nine in the first and finished with 12. ... Nine players finished in double figures. ... Washington scored 96 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Sacramento on Wednesday in the first of three straight at home.

Wizards: Begin a five-game trip at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

