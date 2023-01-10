West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor

After Warner took over as secretary of state in 2017, he fired 16 employees — one-third of the office’s staff — and the state had to pay more than $3 million in wrongful termination legal settlements.

The employees sued, alleging he terminated them over their political affiliations. All but one of the employees Warner fired were registered Democrats. Of the 22 new hires, 19 were Republicans.

After President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Warner, as the state's top elections official, said he supported the state’s involvement in a lawsuit challenging electoral results in swing states won by Biden. He also made an appearance at a “March for Trump” rally in Charleston, where he appeared to be holding up a “Stop the Steal” sign.

Warner is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the West Virginia University College of Law.