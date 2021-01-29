West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

HD Media filed in federal court in West Virginia and asked for a jury trial. It asked for unspecified damages and that the court stop Google and Facebook from the uncompetitive conduct it is alleging.

The newspaper industry has been on a long decline, with steep job losses and publications getting thinner and even disappearing. Online ad revenues have been unable to offset print-ad losses.

Federal and state antitrust authorities have sued both Google and Facebook in recent months. The Justice Department alleges that Google abuses its dominance in online search and advertising.

Facebook didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. Google referred a reporter to a blog post published in mid-January by its director of economic policy, Adam Cohen, that defends Google's business against antitrust charges brought by the Texas attorney general in December.