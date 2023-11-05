West Virginia gets strong rushing efforts from Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson in a 37-7 win over BYU

Garrett Greene threw two touchdown passes for the Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2 Big 12), who jumped to a 27-0 halftime lead and cruised from there.

West Virginia compiled 336 rushing yards — the most under fifth-year coach Neal Brown. White had five runs of at least 10 yards, including a pair of 32-yarders. Both he and Donaldson sat out the fourth quarter. It was White's second 100-yard rushing effort of the season.

Donaldson limped off the field favoring his left leg in the second quarter. He returned after sitting out one series. West Virginia’s leading rusher had first-quarter TDs of 2 and 1 yards. He's scored at least once in seven straight games.

Junior college transfer Jake Retzlaff made his debut for BYU (5-4, 2-4) in place of the banged up Kedon Slovis and showed off his strong arm. But it made little difference.

The Cougars failed to reach 300 yards of offense for the fifth straight game. They turned the ball over three times on downs and lost a fumble, all in West Virginia territory. BYU also missed a 50-yard field goal and had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half negated by a holding penalty.

Retzlaff completed 24 of 42 passes for 210 yards.

Greene went 12 of 24 for 205 yards passing, including a 12-yard scoring toss to Preston Fox in the second quarter and a 43-yard TD strike to Kole Taylor in the third.

The final margin could have been greater. West Virginia settled for three Michael Hayes field goals after advancing inside the BYU 15.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The Cougars fell to 0-4 on the road in league play in which they've been outscored 154-51. BYU will need a strong finish to avoid its worst record since 2019, when it went 7-6. All of its remaining opponents have winning records.

West Virginia: The 151 points scored in the last four games is West Virginia's highest total under Brown in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers extended their streak of at least 140 rushing yards to 13 straight games, the most among Power Five schools.

UP NEXT

BYU hosts Iowa State next Saturday night.

West Virginia plays at No. 10 Oklahoma next Saturday.

