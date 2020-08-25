West misses deadline for presidential ballot in home Wyoming

In Wyoming, election officials warned people gathering signatures for West and actor Brock Pierce during the state's Aug. 18 primary to keep at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from polling places.

But in at least six cases, they refused, prompting election officials to call police and sheriff's officers. They cited Jennifer Horal, 46, of Lakewood, Colorado, for allegedly electioneering too close to a polling location and for allegedly disturbing a polling place.

Each misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Horal had no listed phone number or social media account to be reached for comment Tuesday. West agent Trevian Kutti didn't immediately return a Twitter message Tuesday seeking comment.