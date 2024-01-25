Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards coach, transferring to front office advisory role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team, which has the second-fewest wins in the NBA.

President Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The Wizards said they will name an interim coach later in the day and hold a search for a full-time replacement in the offseason.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team,” Winger said. “Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community.”