'We're gonna stay strong': Floyd family reacts to sentence

Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister and founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said the sentence “shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously.”

“We have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country,” Bridgett said in a statement released Friday.

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn't harsh enough.

“When you think about George being murdered, in cold blood with a knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds execution style in broad daylight, 22 and a half years is not enough," Williams said.

“We were served a life sentence. We can’t get George back.”

Caption FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, for the May 2020 death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Caption Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump hold a prayer with members of George Floyd's family outside of the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin is set to learn his fate as a Minnesota judge sentences him for murder in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa