'We're going to survive and it's going to come back': A year after Maui wildfire, survivors press on

Hawaii residents have faced a year of challenges since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century decimated the historic town of Lahaina, on Maui, on Aug. 8, 2023
A cross adorned with leis is seen at a memorial for wildfire victims, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue after the 2023 wildfire that killed over 102 people and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A cross adorned with leis is seen at a memorial for wildfire victims, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue after the 2023 wildfire that killed over 102 people and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY – Associated Press
11 minutes ago

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — They have combed the ashes for mementos, worried about where they would sleep, questioned their faith and tried to find a way to grieve amid the great, unsettling devastation. Residents have faced a year of challenges, practical and emotional, since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century decimated the historic town of Lahaina, on Maui, on Aug. 8, 2023.

To mark the anniversary, The Associated Press interviewed seven survivors its journalists first encountered in the days, weeks or months after the fire, as well as a first responder who helped fight the flames. Among their difficulties, they also have found hope, resilience and determination: the Vietnam veteran who has helped others deal with post-traumatic stress; the Buddhist minister with a new appreciation for the sunsets from Lahaina; the college-bound teen aspiring to become a Maui firefighter himself.

Here is a series of vignettes examining some of their experiences over the past year.

Coping and staying

Even as he hid behind a seawall from the flames, Thomas Leonard knew Lahaina's wildfire was going to give him flashbacks to his service as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam 55 years ago. The exploding cars and propane tanks sounded just like mortars.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom — one car after another," he said.

The nightmares started a few months later. His Veterans Administration doctor prescribed new sleeping medication.

“Thank God for the VA,” he said.

The 75-year-old retired mailman learned to identify signs of post-traumatic stress disorder at a VA clinic in 2001, helping him spot and cope with new triggers. He’s also helped fellow fire survivors.

“I’ve learned to be a really good listener on that with other people, what they’re going through,” he said.

His condo building is still a pile of ash and rubble. Leonard suspects it might take years to rebuild, but he’s determined to see it through. He’s been living in hotels and a rented condo.

“We all got to stay together here on Maui," Leonard said. "We’re going to survive and it’s going to come back.”

Memories of gold

After Elsie Rosales arrived on Maui from the Philippines in 1999, she scrimped on a hotel housekeeper's salary. As she saved up enough to buy a five-bedroom house in Lahaina in 2014, she did allow herself a few luxuries: gold bracelets, delicate hoop earrings, things she could never have afforded if she remained in the Philippines.

Like the home — her pride, her American dream — the jewelry was a reminder of what’s possible in the U.S.

It all was wiped out in the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina. When she finally was allowed back on the property, she dug through the debris for anything that survived. All she found was a broken bangle.

She used insurance money to pay off the mortgage on the house. She’s now renting a two-bedroom apartment with her husband, their son and their son’s girlfriend in Kahului, an hourlong bus ride from Lahaina.

On those long commutes, she reflects on how she amassed her jewelry collection, only for it to vanish.

“When I’m not working, I keep thinking about everything that burned,” she said. “Especially my jewelry. Everything that I worked hard for.”

Missing the mana

Surfing off his Lahaina home always gave Ekolu Lindsey “mana,” spiritual energy. The house was in his family for five generations.

He's so familiar with the area he notices when more crabs are around or fish are undersized. He has brought school groups there to teach them about the coral, seaweed and the ocean.

“My reset button is to jump in the water at home,” he said.

That has been impossible since the wildfire turned his house to rubble. His property is now clear of debris but has no electricity or other utilities. Reconstruction is well off.

He’s living at a friend’s place on Oahu, another island, a plane ride away. He couldn’t find anything in Lahaina for less than $4,000 a month.

He returns regularly to Maui to help restore native forests, a focus of the nonprofit his father founded, Maui Cultural Lands. Sadness weighs on him as he drives the winding coastal highway to Lahaina.

State conservation officials won’t allow people to enter the ocean from the burn zone. He surfs on Oahu, but it’s not the same.

“You get the physical exercise,” he said, but not the “rejuvenation of that mana.”

The right track

As he was dying of colon cancer, Mike Vierra spent sleepless nights fretting about where his wife, Leola, and their daughter would live when he was gone. The wildfire had reduced their home of more than half a century to hardened pools of melted metal, burned wood and broken glass.

By the time he passed away in April, the answer still wasn’t clear.

Leola Vierra and her daughter moved multiple times after the fire, switching hotel rooms and vacation rentals whenever the unit’s owners would return.

“Everything was so unsettled,” she said.

The Vierras, married 57 years, also couldn't find their beloved cat, Kitty Kai. But in February, they learned Kitty Kai had found her way to Kahului, 30 miles (48 kilometers) across the West Maui Mountains.

The reunion, while joyful, complicated their housing search. Landlords are less likely to rent to families with pets.

Not until last month did Vierra find some stability, securing a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their own property. Their new place has a yard, a sundeck and an ocean view.

“I have been so depressed ever since my husband passed, and I can feel my mind and my memory all going downhill,” she said. "With this new home, I think I will be able to accept more things now, because it seems like I’m on the right track.”

Cherishing sunsets

As the flames approached, Ai Hironaka and his family — wife, four children, French bulldog — crammed into his Honda Civic and drove off, leaving behind their home and the Japanese Buddhist temple where he was resident minister and caretaker.

Losing those buildings and being uprooted amid the greater devastation has tested him as a Buddhist. How should he behave as a disaster victim? What is the appropriate response when someone gives him donated clothing he doesn’t want? If he feels ungrateful, he turns to the teachings of his religion.

“We all have an evil nature, self-centeredness,” he said.

After moving three times in the months after the fire, he now lives across the island, nearly an hour away, at another temple, Kahului Hongwanji Mission, where he also serves as resident minister. He performs much of the same work he did at the Hongwanji Mission in Lahaina: leading ceremonies and counseling members, including fire survivors.

He returns to the site of the Lahaina temple occasionally to check the columbarium, an area for storing funeral urns, which survived. He misses the town, the beach parks, the parents on his son's high school football team.

And he misses the sunsets from Lahainaluna High School, overlooking the ocean. When he goes back now, he does not take that view for granted.

“I have to capture that,” he said, “because I cannot see this tomorrow."

From football to firefighting

Before the fire, Morgan "Bula" Montgomery was a kid who loved playing football and paddling in the ocean. College wasn't on his radar.

But the University of Hawaii offered full-ride scholarships for Lahainaluna High School graduates at any school in its system following the disaster. Montgomery thought, “Why not?”

He plans to leave Maui this fall to study fire science at Hawaii Community College on the Big Island, inspired by the devastation and the firefighters who tried to save the community.

“I want to come back to Lahaina and come back to Maui and try to be a firefighter,” he said.

Montgomery’s family lost their two-bedroom apartment to the fire, but also found opportunity. Montgomery and fellow Lahainaluna football captains were invited to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this year. It was one of just a handful of times he has left Maui.

After spending time in a hotel, the family secured a rental house about an hour drive across the island. It's not convenient for his canoe paddling practices in Lahaina. But it’s the biggest house they’ve lived in, with five bedrooms, enough for his mom and her five children.

He’s a little nervous about leaving Maui but grateful for the scholarship.

“An opportunity for school or free tuition is something you’ve got to take advantage of,” Montgomery said.

“That's what we do”

Ikaika Blackburn, an 18-year veteran of the Maui Fire Department, talks often with his crewmates about the blaze that consumed Lahaina: at the fire house kitchen table, over cups of coffee while waiting for calls or during family gatherings on days off.

His five-person crew was one of the first on the scene. There was no time to think, "no time to have these sentimental feelings,” as he fought through the night. He spent a lot of time growing up with his grandparents in Lahaina. His wife is from the town. His mother-in-law lost her home.

At daybreak, it set in: “We lost Lahaina.”

Blackburn and his crew spent days talking about it, “just releasing it and not holding it all in,” he said. Recalling how they rushed from one part of town to the next, trying to find a way to stop it.

“For the most part, we’re able to always win," he said. "We’re always able to get ahead of it.”

But this fire was different, uncontrollable. Firefighters and investigators from outside Maui helped him understand that his crew did all they could.

Blackburn followed his father's footsteps as a Maui fire captain. Firefighting feels like something he was born to do.

And he has kept doing it. This year’s busy brushfire season hasn’t triggered memories of last August, he said, because nothing compares to that fire.

“We respond to fires all the time,” he said. “That’s what we do."

Lahaina Strong

When wildfire struck, Jordan Ruidas couldn’t sleep. Eager to help families in the 21 homes that burned, she started a Facebook fundraiser titled, “Lahaina Strong,” which raised more than $150,000.

That was in 2018.

Five years later, Ruidas and Lahaina Strong again emerged as leaders, pushing officials to control tourism and try to find enough housing for local residents after the 2023 fire destroyed thousands of buildings.

Ruidas was seven months pregnant when last year’s fire destroyed Lahaina. She sometimes missed prenatal checkups. Traveling nurses at community hubs for fire survivors would check her blood pressure.

The fire spared her neighborhood and two months later she gave birth at home to a daughter, Aulia.

“I don’t think I’ve dealt with all the emotions that came with losing Lahaina and being postpartum,” she said. “I feel like I cope by staying busy with work, with Lahaina Strong.”

Ruidas brought the baby along, strapped to her chest, when she helped organize a "fish-in" protest at a popular beach resort demanding more short-term rental housing be made available for survivors.

She still hasn’t been able to bring herself to visit the burn zone.

“My kids will never grow up seeing or knowing the Lahaina that I grew up seeing and knowing,” she said. “The Lahaina that we lost was a very special and beautiful place.”

AP videojournalist Manuel Valdes contributed.

FILE - Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Thousands of displaced residents on Maui have faced a year of anxious uncertainty since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century devastated Lahaina. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Retired mailman and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard looks down at the area of the seawall he used to hide from the flames during the August 2023 wildfires, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Leonard says the experience gave him flashbacks to his time as a U.S. Marine, but he said he learned to identify signs of post-traumatic stress disorder at a Veterans Administration clinic in 2001. That helped him spot and cope with new triggers. He’s also helped fellow fire survivors: “I’ve learned to be a really good listener on that with other people, what they’re going through.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elsie Rosales, who works as a hotel housekeeper, waits at War Memorial Stadium for a bus to take her across the island to her workplace on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Wailuku, Hawaii. Rosales, who lost her home in Lahaina in the August 2023 wildfire, now lives in Kahului and gets up several hours earlier to make her commute, which includes an hour-long bus ride to Lahaina. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ekolu Lindsey, who lost the waterfront home where his family has lived for five generations during the August 2023 wildfires, stands for a photo on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Lindsey is living at a friend’s place on Oahu. He couldn’t find anything in Lahaina for less than $4,000 a month. He returns regularly to Maui to help restore native forests, a focus of the nonprofit his father founded, Maui Cultural Lands. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jordan Ruidas, a "Lahaina Strong" organizer, kisses her nine-month-old daughter Aulia Scott on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Ruidas was seven months pregnant when last year’s fire destroyed the historic town. “My kids will never grow up seeing or knowing the Lahaina that I grew up seeing and knowing,” she said. “The Lahaina that we lost was a very special and beautiful place.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Rev. Ai Hironaka looks out to the empty Kahului Hongwanji Mission after completing a service on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Kahului, Hawaii. Hironaka escaped the wildfire with his family but lost his temple and all their belongings in the blaze. He now lives across the island at the temple, serving as resident minister. He performs much of the same work he did at the Hongwanji Mission in Lahaina: leading ceremonies and counseling members, including fire survivors. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Morgan "Bula" Montgomery helps bring a canoe in after practicing with the Napili Canoe Club, Monday, July 8, 2024, at Hanakao'o Park in Lahaina, Hawaii. Montgomery, a recent Lahainaluna High School graduate who was displaced by the 2023 wildfires, now plans to attend Hawaii Community College on the Big Island due in part to a scholarship for those impacted by the fires. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leola Vierra holds her cat Kitty Kai in their room at the Honua Kai Resort and Spa, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in the Kaanapali area near Lahaina, Hawaii. Vierra couldn't find their beloved cat after the 2023 wildfire. But in February, they learned Kitty Kai had found her way to Kahului, 30 miles (48 kilometers) away, across the West Maui Mountains. The reunion, while joyful, complicated their housing search. Landlords are less likely to rent to families with pets. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Capt. Ikaika Blackburn, an 18-year veteran of the Maui Fire Department, who led one of the crews that responded to the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, poses for a photo on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Kahului, Hawaii. His five-person crew was one of the first on scene Aug. 8. There was no time to think, "no time to have these sentimental feelings,” as he fought through the night. At daybreak, it set in: “We lost Lahaina.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The state flag of Hawaii flies upside down in a northern part of the burn zone that has been cleared of debris, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue after the 2023 wildfire that killed over 102 people and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A sailboat is seen through a sidewalk fence damaged by the 2023 wildfire on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Thousands of displaced residents on Maui have faced a year of anxious uncertainty since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century devastated Lahaina. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Retired mailman and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard, whose condo burned in the wildfire, sits on the couch at his temporary residence at the Royal Kahana, Monday, July 8, 2024, in the Napili-Honokowai area near Lahaina, Hawaii. Even as he hid behind a seawall from the flames, Leonard knew Lahaina’s wildfire would give him flashbacks to his service as a U.S. Marine 55 years ago. The nightmares started a few months later. His Veterans Administration doctor prescribed new sleeping medication. “Thank God for the VA,” he said. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cars destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires sit next to an empty swimming pool at the condo building where retired mailman and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard lived near Front Street, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Leonard, who escaped the fire by hiding behind a seawall, says the experience gave him flashbacks to his time as a U.S. Marine. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Thomas Leonard lies on an air mattress at an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium after his Lahaina apartment burned down, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Wailuku, Hawaii. Leonard's condo building is still a pile of ash and rubble. He suspects it might take five years to rebuild, but he’s determined to see it through. He’s been living in hotels and a rented condo. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elsie Rosales waits at War Memorial Stadium for a bus to take her across the island to her workplace, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Wailuku, Hawaii. After arriving in Maui from the Philippines in 1999, Rosales saved her money while working as a hotel housekeeper and was able to buy a house in Lahaina in 2014. The home was wiped out in the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina. She’s now renting a two-bedroom apartment with her husband, their son and their son’s girlfriend in Kahului, an hour-long bus ride from Lahaina. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A commuter bus from Wailuku passes by Lahaina as Elsie Rosales travels across the island to her workplace on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, on the Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina, Hawaii. Rosales, who lost her home in Lahaina in the August 2023 wildfire, now lives in Kahului and gets up several hours earlier to make her commute, which includes an hour-long bus ride to Lahaina. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - While surrounded by food donations, Evangeline Balintona, left, and her sister Elsie Rosales sit inside a hotel-condo after they both lost homes in Lahaina to the wildfire, Sept. 1, 2023, in Kahana, Hawaii. After arriving in Maui from the Philippines in 1999, Rosales saved her money while working as a hotel housekeeper and was able to buy a house in Lahaina in 2014, that was destroyed by the fire. “When I’m not working, I keep thinking about everything that burned,” she said. “Especially my jewelry. Everything that I worked hard for.” (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elsie Rosales leaves her apartment complex on the way to take a bus across the island Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Kahului, Hawaii. After arriving in Maui from the Philippines in 1999, Rosales saved her money while working as a hotel housekeeper and was able to buy a house in Lahaina in 2014. The home was wiped out in the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina. She’s now renting a two-bedroom apartment with her husband, their son and their son’s girlfriend in Kahului, an hour-long bus ride from Lahaina. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leola Vierra stands for a portrait at the now-cleared site of her former home on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Last month, Vierra secured a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their own property. “I have been so depressed ever since my husband passed, and I can feel my mind and my memory all going downhill,” she said. "With this new home, I think I will be able to accept more things now, because it seems like I’m on the right track.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leola Vierra, center, holds open the door for her daughter Leslie, left, and son Mika, right, as they help cart belongings out of the Honua Kai Resort and Spa, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in the Kaanapali area near Lahaina, Hawaii. Not until last month did Vierra find some stability after moving multiple times since the 2023 wildfire. She secured a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their own property. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leola Vierra, right, smiles with her son Mika and daughter Leslie, left, as Leslie and Leola move into a rental house on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leola Vierra smiles as she works on moving into a rental house on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Not until last month did Vierra find some stability, securing a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their own property after the 2023 wildfire. Their new place has a yard, a sundeck and an ocean view. “I have been so depressed ever since my husband passed, and I can feel my mind and my memory all going downhill,” she said. "With this new home, I think I will be able to accept more things now, because it seems like I’m on the right track.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leola Vierra hugs Uilani Medeiros-Beyer, left, while moving out of the Honua Kai Resort and Spa, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in the Kaanapali area near Lahaina, Hawaii. Vierra and her daughter moved multiple times after the 2023 wildfire, switching hotel rooms and vacation rentals whenever the unit’s owners would return. Not until last month did Vierra find some stability, securing a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their own property. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A framed photo of Leola Vierra's late husband, Michael, who died in April from colon cancer, sits on a bench at Vierra's new rental home, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leola Vierra touches a wall left standing at the now-cleared site of her former home, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. As he was dying of colon cancer, Mike Vierra spent sleepless nights fretting about where his wife Leola and their daughter would live when he was gone. The wildfire had reduced their home of more than half a century to hardened pools of melted metal, burned wood and broken glass. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE—Michael Vierra looks at the house he and his wife Leola lived in more than half a century for the first time after the August wildfire on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. In April 2024, Vierra died of colon cancer. Not until last month did Vierra find some stability, securing a six-month lease while they wait to someday rebuild on their own property. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Rev. Ai Hironaka looks down at his former temple and residence, the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, destroyed in the 2023 wildfires, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hironaka escaped the wildfire with his family but lost his temple and all their belongings in the blaze. He now lives across the island at the temple, serving as resident minister. He performs much of the same work he did at the Hongwanji Mission in Lahaina: leading ceremonies and counseling members, including fire survivors. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ai Hironaka's family, including daughter Ayumu,15; Ai's wife Megumi; son Hoken, 17; and daughter Minori, 13, bow their heads at the end of a service at the Kahului Hongwanji Mission, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Kahului, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An attendee reads from a prayer book during services at the Kahului Hongwanji Mission, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Kahului, Hawaii. Ai Hironaka, the longtime resident minister for the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, escaped the wildfire with his wife, four children and their dog, losing his temple and all their belongings in the blaze. The Hironaka family now lives in Kahului, where Ai has been reassigned as the resident minister in Kahului. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Rev. Ai Hironaka walks through the remains of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hironaka returns to the site of the Lahaina temple occasionally, to check the columbarium, which survived. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Rev. Ai Hironaka, center, watches as his son Hoken, 17, left, and daughter Ayumu, 15, play a racing game at the Fun Factory in the Maui Mall, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Kahului, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Rev. Ai Hironaka gives his daughter Minori, 13, a piece of steak to taste test as wife Megumi, center, and daughter Ayumu, 15, at left, wait to eat, Sunday, July 7, 2024, at their home next to the Kahului Hongwanji Mission in Kahului, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Rev. Ai Hironaka prepares to eat dinner with his family, including daughter Ayumu, 15, wife Megumi and son Hoken, 17, at right, Sunday, July 7, 2024, at their home next to the Kahului Hongwanji Mission in Kahului, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Rev. Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, offers a prayer inside the nokotsudo, or columbarium, that survived being destroyed by wildfire, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina. After moving three times in the months after the fire, he now lives across the island, nearly an hour away, at another temple, Kahului Hongwanji Mission, where he is also serving as resident minister. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Morgan "Bula" Montgomery poses for a photo after practice with the Napili Canoe Club on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Hanakao'o Park in Lahaina, Hawaii. Montgomery, a recent Lahainaluna High School graduate displaced by the 2023 wildfires, plans to leave Maui this fall to study fire science at Hawaii Community College on the Big Island, inspired by the devastation and the firefighters who tried to save the community. “I want to come back to Lahaina and come back to Maui and try to be a firefighter,” he said. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Morgan "Bula" Montgomery, right center, runs sprints with other members of the Napili Canoe Club on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Hanakao'o Park in Lahaina, Hawaii. Montgomery, a recent Lahainaluna High School graduate who was displaced by the 2023 wildfires, now plans to attend Hawaii Community College on the Big Island due in part to a scholarship for those impacted by the fires. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Members of the Napili Canoe Club paddle to shore near other club boats on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Hanakao'o Park in Lahaina, Hawaii. Morgan "Bula" Montgomery, a member of the club and a recent Lahainaluna High School, said he plans to leave Maui this fall to study fire science at Hawaii Community College on the Big Island, inspired by the devastation and the firefighters who tried to save the community. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Morgan "Bula" Montgomery helps clear water out of a canoe after practicing with the Napili Canoe Club on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Hanakao'o Park in Lahaina, Hawaii. Montgomery, a recent Lahainaluna High School graduate who was displaced by the 2023 wildfires, plans to leave Maui this fall to study fire science at Hawaii Community College on the Big Island. “I want to come back to Lahaina and come back to Maui and try to be a firefighter,” he said. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Lahainaluna High School football offensive lineman (63) Morgan "Bula" Montgomery, second from the left, lines up before singing the national anthem on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Montgomery plans to leave Maui this fall to study fire science at Hawaii Community College on the Big Island. He’s a little nervous about leaving Maui but grateful for the University of Hawaii scholarship for Lahainaluna High School graduates. “An opportunity for school or free tuition is something you’ve got to take advantage of,” he said. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Members of the Lahainaluna High School football team, including Morgan "Bula" Montgomery (63), in red jersey third from right, watch the coin toss between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The game was one of just a handful of times Montgomery left Maui. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jordan Ruidas, a Lahaina Strong organizer, stands for a photo in an area of state land she is working to help re-green with Kaiaulu Initiatives, Friday, July 5, 2024, near Lahaina, Hawaii. Ruidas, who was born and raised in Lahaina, says she uses activism to cope with the aftermath of the fires. "One day it's gonna hit me like a train," said Ruidas. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jordan Ruidas, a "Lahaina Strong" organizer, plays with her nine-month-old daughter Aulia Scott, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jordan Ruidas, a "Lahaina Strong" organizer, walks through an area of state land she is working to help re-green with Kaiaulu Initiatives, Friday, July 5, 2024, near Lahaina, Hawaii. Ruidas was seven months pregnant when last year’s wildfire destroyed the historic town. “I don’t think I’ve dealt with all the emotions that came with losing Lahaina and being postpartum,” she said. “I feel like I cope by staying busy with work, with Lahaina Strong.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jordan Ruidas, left, speaks to people at the Fishing for Housing camp on Kaanapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Nov.14, 2023. Ruidas brought the baby along, strapped to her chest, when she helped organize the "fish-in" protest at a popular beach resort to demand that more short-term rental housing be made available for survivors. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jordan Ruidas sits with her daughter, Aulia, during a "fish-in" protest on Dec. 1, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Ruidas helped organize the protest at a popular beach resort to demand that more short-term rental housing be made available for survivors. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Capt. Ikaika Blackburn, an 18-year veteran of the Maui Fire Department, who led one of the crews that responded to the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, poses for a photo on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Kahului, Hawaii. His five-person crew was one of the first on scene Aug. 8. He spent a lot of time growing up with his grandparents in Lahaina. His wife is from Lahaina. His mother-in-law lost her home. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New vines grow through Ekolu Lindsey's home gym at the waterfront home where his family has lived for five generations, destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Lindsey is living at a friend’s place on Oahu, another island, a plane ride away. He couldn’t find anything in Lahaina for less than $4,000 a month. State conservation officials won’t allow people to enter the ocean from the burn zone. He surfs on Oahu, but it’s not the same. “You get the physical exercise,” he said, but not the “rejuvenation of that mana.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A ghost crab scuttles near the water on the beachfront property owned by Ekolu Lindsey, where his family has lived for five generations, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Lindsey’s so familiar with the area he notices when more crabs are around or fish are undersized. He has brought school groups there to teach them about the coral, seaweed and the ocean. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

