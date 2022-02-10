`We’re Filipinos’: Women soccer players decry criticisms

Then the questions turned to the online criticism, which cast a cloud on the American heritage of many of the players in the Philippine team.

“We’re all Filipino, there’s no such thing as we’re not Filipino enough,” online news site Philstar.com quoted U.S.-based Kiara Fontanilla as telling a news conference in Manila. “I think people that are saying that are wrong. We're here to make a difference.”

Olivia McDaniel, whose penalty shootout kick against Taiwan gave the Filipinos their first World Cup berth, said the questions hurt her and stressed the Filipino American players were certain of their identity as Filipinos.

“Some people haven’t been really accepting . . . but I think when you’re Filipino, you’re Filipino,” McDaniel said.

Stajcic said the criticisms upset him, having witnessed the hard work, passion and sacrifices of the players.

“How can you doubt?” he asked. “How can you doubt how much Filipino they are?”

The Philippines women's team plans to compete in the Southeast Asian Games, the AFF Women’s Championship and the Asian Games as part of its 18-month preparation for the World Cup.

