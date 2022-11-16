ajc logo
Wentz not ready; Heinicke set to start again for Commanders

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera said.

Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walkthrough Wednesday. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Wentz, who worked out on an outdoor practice field, would have be eligible to return this week after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. Instead, Washington will keep rolling with Heinicke, who is 3-1 since replacing Wentz as the starter.

The Commanders are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race at 5-5 after Heinicke helped them beat previously unbeaten Philadelphia on Monday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

