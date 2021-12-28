Wentz joins COVID-19 list as Colts try to earn playoff spot

“Yes, there has been with the team, as far as — really for every player," Reich said. “So, we’ll have a plan for the whole team, a plan for certain individuals, Carson being one of them but not the only person. I don’t want to go into detail on every person we might do something a little extra with, but those things are being talked about."

Wentz's backup is rookie Sam Ehlinger, who has played in three games but has not thrown a pass this season. He was a sixth-round draft pick.

Veteran Brett Hundley and James Morgan are on Indy's practice squad. Hundley has gone 3-6 as a starter during his NFL career.

Indy won Saturday at Arizona despite missing six starters because of COVID-19 and losing two more in the first half. The absences forced Indy to play with only one of its five regular offensive line starters, Smith.

It's unclear how many, if any, of those players may return Sunday.

But Reich made one thing clear Monday — the Colts did not ask last season's starter, Philip Rivers, about coming out of retirement to help.

“No," Reich said. “Right now we’re just in the situation that we’re in. We’re happy with the guys that we’ve got here."

Caption Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Josh Mauro tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is tripped up by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri