ajc logo
X

Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. Wendy’s has announced, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, it’s pulling lettuce from sandwiches in stores in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating sandwiches there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the illness. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. Wendy’s has announced, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, it’s pulling lettuce from sandwiches in stores in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating sandwiches there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the illness. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

National & World News
12 minutes ago
The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses.

The CDC said one person was also sickened in Indiana. A message was left with Wendy's about lettuce on sandwiches in that state.

The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine sold in grocery stores is linked to the E. coli outbreak. The agency also said it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s or not to eat romaine lettuce.

Wendy’s says lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches. The company said it is cooperating with the CDC.

“As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality,” Wendy's said in a statement.

Editors' Picks
Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford16h ago
Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death
10h ago
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax
15h ago
How is the massive TV and film Assembly Studios in Doraville build out progressing?
15h ago
How is the massive TV and film Assembly Studios in Doraville build out progressing?
15h ago
Judge’s decision backing Georgia Medicaid waiver draws reaction
15h ago
The Latest
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
11m ago
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case
38m ago
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
41m ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
12h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
20h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top