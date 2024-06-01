Wembley Stadium beefs up security for Champions League final

Breaking: Much of Atlanta still without water as crews work on repairs
Real Madrid supporters react as they gather near Piccadilly Circus in central London ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid which will take place at Wembley stadium later, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Wembley Stadium has significantly beefed up its security operation for the Champions League final on Saturday, intent on avoiding a repeat of the lawlessness that tarnished the Euro 2020 showpiece.

Real Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund at England's national stadium, where three years ago 2,000 ticketless English fans violently stormed past stewards to get inside to watch their men's national team play Italy in the European Championship final.

The past two Champions League finals have also been marred by problems. UEFA was primarily blamed for security failures in 2022 in Paris when Liverpool and Madrid fans were held in crushed queues. Last year, fans complained of transportation problems accessing the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where Manchester City beat Inter Milan.

Saturday's final will feature the largest deployment of stewards — 2,500 — in Wembley Stadium history and follows 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) of security upgrades including new gates and perimeter fencing, improved locks on doors, and an internal control room to better monitor fan behavior. Stewards will be wearing body cams.

The Metropolitan Police will have 2,000 officers — including 400 from police forces outside the city — on duty across London. Besides the final, police will be on hand at fan events downtown as well as for unrelated protests.

“We want fans visiting London for this fantastic event to have a safe and enjoyable experience,” police commander Louise Puddefoot said. “There will be a visible police and stewarding presence not just around Wembley but at fan zones and other events.”

Dortmund fans have a dedicated zone at Hyde Park; Madrid fans at Victoria Embankment. Each team was allotted 25,000 tickets.

Fans will be allowed to enter the stadium four hours before kickoff — rather than the usual two hours.

“We’ve learned lessons and additional measures have been implemented,” Chris Bryant, the director of tournaments and events for the English Football Association, said of the Euro 2020 chaos.

An investigation into the disorder found that an estimated 6,000 ticketless and alcohol-fueled fans “recklessly endangered lives” outside the stadium. A portion of them forced their way through disabled access entrances by punching and kicking stewards before England lost to Italy.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Dortmund supporters react as they ride in an open-top bus near Piccadilly Circus in central London ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid which will take place at Wembley stadium later, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Dortmund supporters light flares as they gather at the Eros statue in Piccadilly Circus in central London ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid which will take place at Wembley stadium later, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The ball for the final is on display during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in London, Friday, May 31, 2024.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

The UEFA Champions League trophy is on display before the training sessions ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in London, Friday, May 31, 2024. The final will be played on Saturday June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The trophy is displayed in a fan zone in Regent Street, in London, Friday, May 31, 2024, ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

