Wembanyama Tracker: 2 more wins, plus a World Cup berth

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama's season for Metropolitans 92 in the French league keeps getting better

A periodic look at how the season is going for top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3, 18-year-old presumed No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — and his French team Metropolitans 92:

Team record: 7-1 in the French league, tied for first place with Cholet, winners of seven straight (not counting the 1-1 record in exhibitions against the G League Ignite).

Latest results: 92-85 win over Nanterre on Sunday, 78-69 win over Limoges on Nov. 4.

Upcoming schedule: vs. Nancy (4-5) on Saturday, vs. FOS on sea (2-6) on Dec. 2.

Wembanyama’s season averages: 22.4 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game.

Wembanyama highlights: His season just keeps getting better. Wembanyama had 33 points in the win over Limoges and 30 in the victory over Nanterre, his first two 30-point games of the French league season. He also averaged 19.5 points in a pair of wins for the French national team over Lithuania and Bosnia and Herzegovina — victories that helped France clinch a spot in the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

News: The win over Lithuania was Wembanyama's first game with the senior national team, and he became the first player to score at least 20 points in a debut for France since 1979. “Victor handled the game very well. He didn’t try to show anything special. He was just himself and that’s enough to dominate the game," said France national coach Vincent Collet, who also coaches Wembanyama with Metropolitans 92.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

