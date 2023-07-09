Wembanyama returns, but injuries affect the marquee games Sunday in the NBA Summer League

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
48 minutes ago
X
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson won’t get a second act in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson won't get a second act in Las Vegas. There's no Thompson twins show, either.

Injuries have affected what shaped up to be the marquee games Sunday in the NBA Summer League, after two top players were hurt on opening night.

Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft, and Amen Thompson, who went right after him to Houston, were hurt in the same game Friday. The Portland Trail Blazers announced that Henderson wouldn't play Sunday against San Antonio because of a strained right shoulder.

Nor will Amen Thompson go in the preceding game against the Detroit Pistons, who drafted Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 pick. The guards from Overtime Elite became the first brothers to be top-five picks in the same draft.

Henderson's absence means he won't match up again against Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick by the Spurs, after their teams played two exhibition games in Las Vegas last fall. Wembanyama scored 37 and 36 points for his French team in the two games, while Henderson had 28 for G League Ignite in the opener before having to leave the second game early after hurting his knee.

Wembanyama wasn't nearly that sharp in his much-hyped Summer League debut on Friday, shooting just 2 for 13 and scoring nine points. The 7-foot-3 forward acknowledged that he was even confused at times in his opener.

Amen Thompson hurt his ankle late in the Rockets' victory over Portland in the opener and ESPN reported he would be out for the rest of Summer League.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves clinch 11th straight series and are first in majors to 60 wins11h ago

Gridlock Guy: Five years in, how effective has the Hands-Free Georgia Act been?
5h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge
21h ago

Credit: ABC/NBC/HBO

CNN digs into history of Black TV from multiple angles with ‘See It Loud’
1h ago

Credit: ABC/NBC/HBO

CNN digs into history of Black TV from multiple angles with ‘See It Loud’
1h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
The Latest

Credit: AP

Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
12m ago
American midfielder Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on loan
15m ago
What to stream this week: 'Asteroid City,' Lukas Nelson, 'Quarterback' and 'Secrets of...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top