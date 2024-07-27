Nation & World News

Wembanyama puts on show as France staves off Brazil 78-66 in Olympics opener

Victor Wembanyama put on a show with 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks to help France hold off Brazil 78-66 to open group play
Victor Wembanyama, of France, celebrates with Evan Fournier, after making a basket and being fouled by Brazil in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Victor Wembanyama, of France, celebrates with Evan Fournier, after making a basket and being fouled by Brazil in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks to help France overcome an early deficit and hold off Brazil 78-66 to open the group stage at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille on Saturday.

Afterward, he marveled at how his teammates deferred to him during a second quarter when France needed someone to provide a spark.

“It's about sacrifices,” Wembanyama said. “We're all here for a purpose. ... We're all ready to give our spot to the next guy.”

Nicolas Batum added 19 points for France, which was showered with chants of “Le Bleus!”

France coach Vincent Collet acknowledged he noticed Wembanyama consumed by something he'd never seen on the young phenom this week: anxiety.

“I think for the first time in his career he was a little bit stressed this week,” Collet said. “I tried to help him. I think he's so mature that day-by-day he got better. ... People who know basketball understand he's only 20 years. People, they like sports but they do not know basketball, they think Victor is always Michael Jordan."

Almost, though?

“He's not far, but he still needs some time,” Collet said with a smile.

France next plays Japan, which lost Saturday to Germany, on Tuesday. Brazil has Germany next.

Leo Meindl and Cristiano Felicio both led Brazil with 14 points.

France withstood a fast start by Brazil and used a late first-half run led by Wembanyama, then outscored the Brazilians 18-9 in the third quarter to increase what had been a three-point halftime lead to 57-45 entering the fourth.

Australia 92, Spain 80

Jock Landale had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Australia beat Spain 92-80.

Patty Mills added 19 points and Josh Giddey contributed 17 to lift Australia to the victory in Group A, which also includes Greece and Canada. Australia next meets Canada on Tuesday while Spain will face Greece.

“They made two heavy runs at us and then took the lead. I thought we were fearless and were courageous, and I thought we had great guard play,” Goorjian said. “Just a good contribution from everybody.”

Santi Aldama and Sergio Llull had 17 points for Spain.

With 2:13 remaining in the period, Spain’s Usman Garuba set a hard screen on Australia’s Josh Green, sending him stumbling backward. Green took exception and got in Garuba’s face. Garuba slapped Green’s hand away and Will Magnay stepped in to defend his teammate, prompting Garuba to shove him.

Referees reviewed the incident and accessed double unsportsmanlike fouls on Garuba and Magnay. Two more incidents also resulted in brief game stoppages.

Germany 97, Japan 77

Franz Wagner had 22 points and six rebounds, and Germany pulled away from Japan in the second half to secure a win in Group B play.

Daniel Theis added 18 points and seven rebounds. Moritz Wagner added 15 points for the defending World Cup champions, who never trailed. Germany has Brazil next in group play on Tuesday. Japan takes on Olympics host France.

Germany had five players in double-figures.

“I think we kind of got a target on our back after last year's success (in the World Cup),” Theis said. “Everybody wants to beat the world champion."

Rui Hachimura finished with 20 points for Japan, which has only 13 wins in its seven Olympic appearances.

“We know we're organized, so we have to get together,” Hachimura said. “We've got to know what we're doing.”

Germany entered the Olympics ranked third in FIBA’s world rankings behind the the U.S. and Spain.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Victor Wembanyama, of France, shoots over Gui Santos, of Brazil, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

The French bench celebrates in a men's basketball game against Brazil at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Mathias Lessort, of France, gets a basket on a dunk against Brazil in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Jock Landale, of Australia, shoots over Santi Aldama, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)

Credit: AP

Joao Cardoso, of Brazil, get a basket on a dunk against France in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)

Credit: AP

Evan Fournier, of France, drives under Leo Meindl, of Brazil, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Nicolas Batum, of France, drives on Georginho De Paula, of Brazil, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Victor Wembanyama, of France, goes up for a dunk over Cristiano Felicio, of Brazil, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Mathias Lessort (26) and Evan Fournier, of France, celebrate after a Brazil turnover in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Victor Wembanyama, center, of France, shoots between Joao Cardoso, left, and Bruno Caboclo, of Brazil, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Cristiano Felicio, of Brazil, shoots between Victor Wembanyama, and Nando De Colo, of France, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots in front of Santi Aldama, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)

Credit: AP

Patty Mills, of Australia, shoots around Alex Abrines, of Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)

Credit: AP

Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots around Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Santi Aldama, of Spain, shoots over Jack McVeigh, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Juancho Hernangomez, of Spain, shoots over Dyson Daniels, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, shoots over Will Magnay, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Dyson Daniels, of Australia, shoots around Santi Aldama, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots in front of Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Lille, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Josh Giddey, of Australia, shoots over Usman Garuba, of Spain, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Franz Wagner, of Germany, shoots in front of Josh Hawkinson, of Japan, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Dennis Schroder, of Germany, drives on Hirotaka Yoshii, of Japan, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Andreas Obst, of Germany, drives on Rui Hachimura, right, and Yuki Kawamura, of Japan, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Johannes Voigtmann, of Germany, and Hirotaka Yoshii, of Japan, go up for a rebound in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, celebrates three-point basket against Germany in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Rui Hachimura, of Japan, celebrates after scoring against Germany in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Moritz Wagner, of Germany, shoots over Josh Hawkinson, of Japan, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Moritz Wagner, of Germany, shoots under Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Rui Hachimura, of Japan, goES over Isaac Bonga, of Germany, for a dunk in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,Pool)

Credit: AP

Hirotaka Yoshii, of Japan, shoots against Germany in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Germany head coach Gordie Herbert speaks to his team as they played against Japan in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

