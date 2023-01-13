Wells Fargo tops fourth-quarter profit expectations

Wells earned $2.9 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the the last quarter of 2022. Analysts were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue of $19.66 billion fell short of Wall Street's projections of $20 billion as well as the $20.9 billion logged in the same quarter last year.

Wells said the losses related to the regulatory matters were equal to about 70 cents per share.