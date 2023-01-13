ajc logo
X

Wells Fargo tops fourth-quarter profit expectations

National & World News
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Wells Fargo’s profit for the fourth quarter came in ahead of Wall Street’s targets, even as the bank had to dole out another $3.3 billion in fines and penalties to help resolve numerous scandals from recent years

Wells Fargo’s profit for the fourth quarter came in ahead of Wall Street’s targets, even as the bank had to dole out another $3.3 billion in fines and penalties to help resolve numerous scandals from recent years.

Wells earned $2.9 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the the last quarter of 2022. Analysts were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue of $19.66 billion fell short of Wall Street's projections of $20 billion as well as the $20.9 billion logged in the same quarter last year.

Wells said the losses related to the regulatory matters were equal to about 70 cents per share.

The San Francisco-based bank, which until recently was the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, said earlier this week it plans to drastically reduce its mortgage lending business. Wells said it is ending its correspondent lending business and reducing the size of its loan servicing portfolio to focus on its existing customers and expand its reach in underserved communities. Wells also introduced a handful of new credit card products last year and said it plans to roll out more in 2023.

Wells notched $13.4 billion in net interest income in the period, easily topping the $9.3 billion from the same period a year ago.

Wells, like other banks, has benefitted from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes as the central bank tries to tamp down the highest inflation in four decades. Though there have been signs that inflation is easing, Fed officials have signaled that they may raise the central bank’s main borrowing rate another three-quarters of a point in 2023, which would bring it to a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
8h ago

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
13h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools
11h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools
11h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Justice Dept. enters political fray with 2 special counsels
26m ago
Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid
33m ago
Russia says it took Soledar in bloody fight in east Ukraine
35m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
13h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top